Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Results: Destiny 2 and Doom

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Although GeForce RTX 2080 posts a 33% speed-up over GTX 1080 in Destiny 2 at 2560x1440, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is a more apt comparison given the two cards’ prices. On its own, a 3% advantage isn’t reason enough to spend $100 more on the new RTX 2080. Nvidia must be counting on customers to weigh forward-looking features like ray tracing and DLSS more heavily at this price point.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

GeForce RTX 2080’s lead grows to 8% at 3840x2160. Both it and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti serve up playable frame rates, though. We wouldn’t recommend spending more money for such a small speed-up.

Doom (Vulkan)

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Nvidia’s highest-end cards slam into Doom’s frame rate limit of 200 FPS at 2560x1440, even with SMAA applied.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

GeForce RTX 2080 and GTX 1080 Ti land within a stone’s throw of each other at 2840x2160.

The 2080 is 37% faster than vanilla GeForce GTX 1080, but Nvidia’s Founders Edition board also costs 70% more. Value-seekers aren’t going to be impressed.