Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Results: Destiny 2 and Doom
Destiny 2 (DX11)
Although GeForce RTX 2080 posts a 33% speed-up over GTX 1080 in Destiny 2 at 2560x1440, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is a more apt comparison given the two cards’ prices. On its own, a 3% advantage isn’t reason enough to spend $100 more on the new RTX 2080. Nvidia must be counting on customers to weigh forward-looking features like ray tracing and DLSS more heavily at this price point.
GeForce RTX 2080’s lead grows to 8% at 3840x2160. Both it and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti serve up playable frame rates, though. We wouldn’t recommend spending more money for such a small speed-up.
Doom (Vulkan)
Nvidia’s highest-end cards slam into Doom’s frame rate limit of 200 FPS at 2560x1440, even with SMAA applied.
GeForce RTX 2080 and GTX 1080 Ti land within a stone’s throw of each other at 2840x2160.
The 2080 is 37% faster than vanilla GeForce GTX 1080, but Nvidia’s Founders Edition board also costs 70% more. Value-seekers aren’t going to be impressed.
this gtx20 series looks like it won't be worth it.
Considering Founders edition usually starts about $100 more that standard edition. Plus, it is new to market. If a 2080 can be had for $100 more than a 1080 Ti. The price is as expected.
finally the card has been demystified and indeed for the price is it not worth the buy considering 1080 ti in such a low price..
turned out I dont need ray tracing in my life before I die.
Odd... either ray tracing graphics games are available or they're not. You can't test what isn't available for testing... and RT for BF5, last I heard was a zero-day patch... (or was it the modifications to RT that was supposed to improve FPS to acceptable levels.)
They're not available, but we've seen Battlefield 5 in action with ray tracing enabled ;)
first page says " TU104 is constructed with the same building blocks as TU102; it just features fewer of them. Streaming Multiprocessors still sport 64 CUDA cores, eight Tensor cores, one RT core, four texture units, 16 load/store units, 256KB of register space, and 96KB of L1 cache/shared memory. "
I think sales will determine that and if history is anything without stiff competition from AMD I am sure they will sell just fine especially once the AiB cards come out.
Chris has never been like that.
That said, the pricing should be decent for AiB after a few months. When they launch they get price gouged. Still I would have loved a GTX 1080 price number. That GPU outperformed the 980 Ti by a good margin and was cheaper at launch.
Maybe AMD will come out with something sometime soon. Otherwise we wont see pricing drop. That or AMD will take advantage of the pricing increase and up theirs too.