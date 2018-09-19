Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals 76 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super... Amazon Prime £679.36 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon Prime £689.99 View EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £754.99 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon £760.38 View Show More Deals

Results: Grand Theft Auto V and Metro: Last Light Redux

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Despite its age, Grand Theft Auto V is still a top seller on Steam. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t benefit as much from more powerful graphics as it might from a faster CPU in our test platform. GeForce RTX 2080 lands behind GeForce GTX 1080 Ti this time around.

Switching to 4K and disabling 4x MSAA does little to open up a graphics bottleneck. RTX 2080 leads GeForce GTX 1080 Ti by 2%. It bests the 1080 by a more substantial 24%, but also costs an extra 70% compared to the least expensive 1080s available online.

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

At 2560x1440, we like to hammer our test pool in Metro: Last Light with super-sampling. The outcome is sub-60 FPS averages from Radeon RX Vega 64, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, Radeon RX Vega 56, and GeForce GTX 1070.

Cards on the other side of that symbolic threshold include GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and the GeForce RTX 2080 we’re reviewing today. Although the TU104-based board can’t put distance on GTX 1080 Ti, it at least makes a smooth experience possible in this game with anti-aliasing enabled.

Stepping up to 4K splits the field once more. GeForce GTX 1080 isn’t fast enough to handle 3840x2160, while GeForce RTX 2080 is. With that said, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti also fares well at 4K and the least-expensive implementations cost substantially less.