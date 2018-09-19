Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Results: Grand Theft Auto V and Metro: Last Light Redux
Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)
Despite its age, Grand Theft Auto V is still a top seller on Steam. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t benefit as much from more powerful graphics as it might from a faster CPU in our test platform. GeForce RTX 2080 lands behind GeForce GTX 1080 Ti this time around.
Switching to 4K and disabling 4x MSAA does little to open up a graphics bottleneck. RTX 2080 leads GeForce GTX 1080 Ti by 2%. It bests the 1080 by a more substantial 24%, but also costs an extra 70% compared to the least expensive 1080s available online.
Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)
At 2560x1440, we like to hammer our test pool in Metro: Last Light with super-sampling. The outcome is sub-60 FPS averages from Radeon RX Vega 64, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, Radeon RX Vega 56, and GeForce GTX 1070.
Cards on the other side of that symbolic threshold include GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and the GeForce RTX 2080 we’re reviewing today. Although the TU104-based board can’t put distance on GTX 1080 Ti, it at least makes a smooth experience possible in this game with anti-aliasing enabled.
Stepping up to 4K splits the field once more. GeForce GTX 1080 isn’t fast enough to handle 3840x2160, while GeForce RTX 2080 is. With that said, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti also fares well at 4K and the least-expensive implementations cost substantially less.
this gtx20 series looks like it won't be worth it.
Considering Founders edition usually starts about $100 more that standard edition. Plus, it is new to market. If a 2080 can be had for $100 more than a 1080 Ti. The price is as expected.
finally the card has been demystified and indeed for the price is it not worth the buy considering 1080 ti in such a low price..
turned out I dont need ray tracing in my life before I die.
Odd... either ray tracing graphics games are available or they're not. You can't test what isn't available for testing... and RT for BF5, last I heard was a zero-day patch... (or was it the modifications to RT that was supposed to improve FPS to acceptable levels.)
They're not available, but we've seen Battlefield 5 in action with ray tracing enabled ;)
first page says " TU104 is constructed with the same building blocks as TU102; it just features fewer of them. Streaming Multiprocessors still sport 64 CUDA cores, eight Tensor cores, one RT core, four texture units, 16 load/store units, 256KB of register space, and 96KB of L1 cache/shared memory. "
I think sales will determine that and if history is anything without stiff competition from AMD I am sure they will sell just fine especially once the AiB cards come out.
Chris has never been like that.
That said, the pricing should be decent for AiB after a few months. When they launch they get price gouged. Still I would have loved a GTX 1080 price number. That GPU outperformed the 980 Ti by a good margin and was cheaper at launch.
Maybe AMD will come out with something sometime soon. Otherwise we wont see pricing drop. That or AMD will take advantage of the pricing increase and up theirs too.