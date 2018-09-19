Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Results: Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, The Witcher 3, and WoW
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)
The only reason we use Ghost Recon’s Very High detail setting is to avoid the Ultra preset’s Turf Effects option, which creates an unfair comparison between GeForce and Radeon cards.
Clearly, the GeForce RTX 2080 has performance to spare if you’d like to crank graphics quality up even higher, though. It’s only a bummer that a 4% lead over GeForce GTX 1080 Ti isn’t particularly inspiring.
An average of 54.1 FPS falls just short of what we’d consider a smooth experience at 4K with quality settings cranked up. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti forces a similar admission. You can splurge on GeForce RTX 2080 Ti for the ultimate experience at 3840x2160, drop to 2560x1440 and maintain the gorgeous-looking visuals, or dial back the quality settings to get a better frame rate at 4K. It’s a tough balancing act, to be sure.
The Witcher 3 (DX11)
You don’t need a GeForce RTX 2080 or 2080 Ti to enjoy The Witcher 3 at 2560x1440 using the game’s Ultra quality preset. We’d be perfectly happy with a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti for $400 in an older DirectX 11 title like this one.
Never mind the fact that The Witcher 3 is more than three years old; it remains one of the most picturesque games in our suite. Up until now, we considered the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti’s 66 FPS smooth enough for an enjoyable experience. But this is one of the few scenarios where dropping the extra $100 on GeForce RTX 2080 pays off.
Bonus: World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth (DX12)
WoW is another game that’d likely benefit more from a CPU upgrade than an $800 graphics card. However, since Battle for Azeroth added DirectX 12 support to its custom engine, we decided it’d be fun to test the game using its most taxing detail settings with 4x MSAA enabled.
If you’re already using a high-end Pascal-based graphics card, Blizzard’s latest expansion doesn’t get much faster from Turing at this resolution. Just the fact that GeForce RTX 2080 lands on top is enough to demonstrate a severe platform bottleneck.
Switching to 4K and disabling MSAA has little effect on the top five finishers. GeForce RTX 2080 appears to match Titan V, beating GeForce GTX 1080 Ti by almost 4%.
this gtx20 series looks like it won't be worth it.
Considering Founders edition usually starts about $100 more that standard edition. Plus, it is new to market. If a 2080 can be had for $100 more than a 1080 Ti. The price is as expected.
finally the card has been demystified and indeed for the price is it not worth the buy considering 1080 ti in such a low price..
turned out I dont need ray tracing in my life before I die.
Odd... either ray tracing graphics games are available or they're not. You can't test what isn't available for testing... and RT for BF5, last I heard was a zero-day patch... (or was it the modifications to RT that was supposed to improve FPS to acceptable levels.)
They're not available, but we've seen Battlefield 5 in action with ray tracing enabled ;)
first page says " TU104 is constructed with the same building blocks as TU102; it just features fewer of them. Streaming Multiprocessors still sport 64 CUDA cores, eight Tensor cores, one RT core, four texture units, 16 load/store units, 256KB of register space, and 96KB of L1 cache/shared memory. "
I think sales will determine that and if history is anything without stiff competition from AMD I am sure they will sell just fine especially once the AiB cards come out.
Chris has never been like that.
That said, the pricing should be decent for AiB after a few months. When they launch they get price gouged. Still I would have loved a GTX 1080 price number. That GPU outperformed the 980 Ti by a good margin and was cheaper at launch.
Maybe AMD will come out with something sometime soon. Otherwise we wont see pricing drop. That or AMD will take advantage of the pricing increase and up theirs too.