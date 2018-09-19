Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition Review: A Titan V Killer

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Plenty of graphics cards offer great performance in Rise of the Tomb Raider at 2560x1440, even with 2x SSAA weighing on their frame rates. But if you specifically purchased a high-refresh QHD display, only the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti approaches 100 FPS using these settings. That’s 25% more performance than what a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti offers.

Many gamers believe that 4K precludes the need for anti-aliasing. Experiment with FXAA or SMAA in Rise of the Tomb Raider if you’d like, but we disable 2x SSAA in this test to keep the results meaningful.

Whereas GeForce GTX 1080 Ti does average more than 60 FPS, it’s much easier to appreciate the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti’s 80+ FPS result. You pay a hefty premium for that 23% advantage. In return, though, high-resolution/high-quality gameplay is truly enjoyable.

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

The Turing architecture relinquishes its overwhelming dominance in Tom Clancy’s The Division. Although GeForce RTX 2080 Ti beats the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti by 22%, it cannot stave off Nvidia’s Titan V. And with Radeon RX Vega 64 offering 70% of the 2080 Ti’s performance for 48% of the cost, better bargains abound for gaming at 2560x1440.

Playing The Division at 4K using the game’s Ultra preset requires a powerful graphics card indeed. We know from experience that a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is ample if you’re willing to accept Medium quality settings. But averaging more than 60 FPS necessitates a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or Titan V. One costs $1200; the other is still available for $3000.

A GeForce GTX 1080 Ti achieves 82% of the RTX 2080 Ti’s average frame rate. That doesn’t sound bad. Tab over to the FPS by percentile chart, though, and you’ll see it means spending about 20% of your time under 50 FPS. In contrast, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti spends about 4% of its time below 50 FPS.

