Trending

EVGA Tegra Note 7 Review: Nvidia's Tegra 4 For $200

By ,

Nvidia is partnering with EVGA on the company's second Tegra 4-based device. Its Tegra Note 7 sells for $200, sports unique stylus technology, and ships with a bloatware-free build of Android. Can it set a new standard for affordable seven-inch tablets?

Gaming On Tegra Note 7

Many of the things we said about native Android gaming on Tegra 4 from our Shield review carry over here. If you missed that commentary, I recommend checking it out. In short, though, there is a growing library of games with Tegra-specific optimizations that add nice graphical touches, and all of those are exposed on the Tegra Note 7 as well.

Dead Trigger 2 on Tegra Note 7

Dead Trigger 2 on Nexus 5

One of our favorite aspects of Shield, however, simply cannot carry over to the Tegra Note 7: physical controls. Naturally, we can't fault the Tegra Note 7 simply for its form factor, but if you're looking for a mobile device build specifically to game, this is probably a good place to remind you that Nvidia has a better-suited alternative.

Obviously conscious of this difference, Nvidia provided us with a Nyko Playpad Pro, which bears a "Built for Nvidia Tegra" logo on its box. The controller dutifully replicates the Shield's controls, but there's no mistaking how much higher-quality the inputs feel on Nvidia's handheld. Simply, for gaming, Shield wins this face-off.

The one area where the Tegra Note 7 lends itself to a better Android gaming experience is touchscreen-intensive titles. Because of its form factor, interacting with the Shield's screen remains an ergonomic nightmare.

More Dead Trigger 2 on the Tegra Note 7

More Dead Trigger 2 on the Nexus 5

It's also important to point out that the Tegra Note 7 does not have Shield's GameStream feature, which works with a GeForce-equipped PC to stream games to the handheld via Wi-Fi. This is one of Shield's most remarkable selling points, and not having it on the Tegra Note 7 may disappoint gamers. Just bear in mind that, without Shield's physical inputs, PC gaming on a tablet just doesn't work.

Aside from gaming, though, the Shield's unique focus makes the Tegra Note 7 a much more utilitarian device. Browsing the Web and consuming media content is outright better on the tablet with its larger screen.

37 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MasterMace 12 November 2013 19:33
    It lacks a 1080 screen - deal killer for me.
    Reply
  • DelightfulDucklings 12 November 2013 19:39
    Performance wise it is very good for the price seemingly but I just hate the design, to me it just looks plain ugly
    Reply
  • JD88 12 November 2013 19:41
    Front facing speakers are really nice. One of the very few complaints I have about my Nexus 7 is volume.

    This thing is a powerhouse for the money.
    Reply
  • ananke 12 November 2013 20:21
    No 1080p, no sales. Otherwise great device, and good price, but DOA because of the screen. The Chinese knock offs will outsell it.
    Reply
  • TheSchmed 12 November 2013 22:27
    I am considering buying this tablet, but I'm weighing it against the less-expensive Dell Venue 7 and 8 (Android, not W8). I hope Tom's will review the Dell tablets and evaluate Intel processor performance and battery life!
    Reply
  • johnjohn67 12 November 2013 22:33
    Pretty good deal and it has a micro sd slot.
    Reply
  • somebodyspecial 12 November 2013 23:00
    CF BENCH:
    "Sony has been optimising for Snapdragon-based devices since the Xperia range took on the Krait core, and its experience shows as the Xperia Z1 comfortably leads the Tegra Note and Galaxy Note 10.1 in both Managed and Native."

    xperia java=32352
    Tegra Note7=32648.5

    Unless I'm not understanding what is going on here, 32648 is the longer bar/better score right? So while it lost NATIVE, it did not lose Java Managed right? It seems Sony won NATIVE and TEGRA note 7 won Java Managed. You need to fix the text.
    Reply
  • Lessthannil 12 November 2013 23:17
    Why does everyone complain about no 1080p? The difference between 1280x800 to 1920X1080p on a 7" screen is minimal while it requires signifigantly more performance and power. Also, its a $199 tablet, what where you expecting?
    Reply
  • JeanLuc 12 November 2013 23:31
    While benchmarking did you check to see if the any of the devices you were testing were boosting the SOC clock rates beyond the advertised clock speeds in certain benchmarks? Anandtech looked at this issue a while ago, it would be good to see publications like Toms testing for this sorting of thing and name and shame culprits.
    Reply
  • somebodyspecial 12 November 2013 23:32
    Shows the power of the T4, I just wish they'd put it in something I want. And I agree 1080p min on anything that is above a phone' 5in size. But I also understand some just don't care so really a personally complaint about that. I'll wait for T5 and hope they get it into 1080/1200p on 13in or 20in ;) I have no use for 10 or below after using nexus10. Print etc, stuff is just too dang small. Maybe spoiled by 24in/22in dual monitors. I just can do squat on something that small and enjoy it other than some games and I'm not even sure about that. I hope they make a 7in shield 2 :) (maybe a 10in?...LOL).

    Smaller and THINNER (you took how much of my batter for thinner?) are USELESS to me. Give me back that larger and FAT model please, so I can run with more power or longer life (or some combo of both). As soon as I see "THINNER" in any description I just put my wallet back and shake my head :( Did I want thinner 10-15 years ago, yeah...Now that party ended ages ago for me.
    Reply