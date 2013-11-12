EVGA Tegra Note 7 Review: Nvidia's Tegra 4 For $200

Gaming On Tegra Note 7
Many of the things we said about native Android gaming on Tegra 4 from our Shield review carry over here. If you missed that commentary, I recommend checking it out. In short, though, there is a growing library of games with Tegra-specific optimizations that add nice graphical touches, and all of those are exposed on the Tegra Note 7 as well.
One of our favorite aspects of Shield, however, simply cannot carry over to the Tegra Note 7: physical controls. Naturally, we can't fault the Tegra Note 7 simply for its form factor, but if you're looking for a mobile device build specifically to game, this is probably a good place to remind you that Nvidia has a better-suited alternative.
Obviously conscious of this difference, Nvidia provided us with a Nyko Playpad Pro, which bears a "Built for Nvidia Tegra" logo on its box. The controller dutifully replicates the Shield's controls, but there's no mistaking how much higher-quality the inputs feel on Nvidia's handheld. Simply, for gaming, Shield wins this face-off.
The one area where the Tegra Note 7 lends itself to a better Android gaming experience is touchscreen-intensive titles. Because of its form factor, interacting with the Shield's screen remains an ergonomic nightmare.
It's also important to point out that the Tegra Note 7 does not have Shield's GameStream feature, which works with a GeForce-equipped PC to stream games to the handheld via Wi-Fi. This is one of Shield's most remarkable selling points, and not having it on the Tegra Note 7 may disappoint gamers. Just bear in mind that, without Shield's physical inputs, PC gaming on a tablet just doesn't work.
Aside from gaming, though, the Shield's unique focus makes the Tegra Note 7 a much more utilitarian device. Browsing the Web and consuming media content is outright better on the tablet with its larger screen.
This thing is a powerhouse for the money.
"Sony has been optimising for Snapdragon-based devices since the Xperia range took on the Krait core, and its experience shows as the Xperia Z1 comfortably leads the Tegra Note and Galaxy Note 10.1 in both Managed and Native."
xperia java=32352
Tegra Note7=32648.5
Unless I'm not understanding what is going on here, 32648 is the longer bar/better score right? So while it lost NATIVE, it did not lose Java Managed right? It seems Sony won NATIVE and TEGRA note 7 won Java Managed. You need to fix the text.
