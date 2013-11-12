EVGA Tegra Note 7 Review: Nvidia's Tegra 4 For $200

Tegra Note 7's Slide Cover

Nvidia also shipped us a Slide Cover that's very much like Apple's Smart Cover, with a few key differences. For example, Apple's cover attaches to the side of an iPad using magnets, whereas the Tegra Note 7 cover's "spine" is attached to a long, hinged pin that slides right into a round cutout on the side of the tablet. Practically, the end result is much the same. Because it doesn't use magnets to anchor itself to the tablet, Nvidia's implementation might even be more secure, if a bit harder to remove quickly.

The Slide Cover does use magnets, however, to stick to the display, as well as provide automatic screen on/off functions. Another difference between the Tegra Note 7 cover design and Apple's Smart Cover is the way it folds to create a stand.

The back of the tablet is magnetized in two spots, where the cover anchors firmly when it's folded. Positioned with the Slide Cover at the bottom of the device in landscape mode, the magnetized positions provide two angles for viewing content. In this orientation, the stereo speakers are correctly positioned left and right.

Flipping the tablet over puts it into a much more comfortable position for typing, but reverses the stereo channels. If you're taking notes or writing email, the speakers probably aren't a big concern, but it's more of a compromise if you fire up a game with the Slide Cover attached. Of course, headphones would fix this.

The Slide Cover won't protect the Tegra Note 7 against drops, but it aesthetically completes the tablet's look, thanks in part to the "Tegra Note" branding on the side. It also works well as a stand. At $30, however, it's a significant cost-adder to an otherwise very affordable tablet.