Update: Nvidia Titan X Pascal 12GB Review

Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Division And The Witcher 3

Rise of the Tomb Raider

A 24% lead over GeForce GTX 1080 puts Titan X’s average in excess of 112 FPS.

If you look back at our GeForce GTX 1070 review, where we tested this game under DirectX 11, it’s clear that DX12 doesn’t have much impact. The frame time spikes most noticeable on the AMD cards likely come from scene changes in the built-in benchmark that our modified interpreter software picks up from PresentMon—they’re not indicative of problematic performance, though it’s interesting that Nvidia’s cards aren’t affected as severely.

The Titan X extends its lead over the 1080 at 3840x2160 to 27%, which doesn’t justify a 70%+ price hike unless you consider this the difference for smooth 4K gameplay. Still, it's always that last extra bit of performance that costs the most.

The Division

Titan X achieves a 24%-higher average frame rate than GTX 1080 at QHD using The Division’s most taxing graphics settings. In the process, it posts some great-looking frame time numbers. The Radeon cards are more prone to spikes—an observation that carries over to our results at 3840x2160 as well.

The jump to 4K hands Titan X a 32% lead over GTX 1080.

Minimum frame rates don’t mean much in this case, since there’s one dip that affects every board. Our averages are more indicative of where each card spends its time through the built-in benchmark.

The Witcher 3

Titan X leads GTX 1080 by 24% at 2560x1440, though even a Radeon R9 Fury averages over 50 FPS in our manual benchmark run. That’s to say all of these high-end cards deliver a satisfying experience on a QHD display.

The Witcher 3 is one of those games that looks entirely different at 4K, though. At high resolutions, details you never noticed before pop out of the screen. There, at 3840x2160, Titan X is 29% faster than GTX 1080. It averages more than 60 FPS through our run and never drops below 54 FPS.

