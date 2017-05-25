Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DirectX 12)

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Alright, so let’s back off the supersampling a bit. Instead of using 2x SSAA as we did in our 1080 Ti review, Rise of the Tomb Raider is configured for SMAA. This allows Titan Xp to outperform Titan X by almost 11%, achieving an average frame rate in excess of 120.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

At 3840x2160, you don’t need SSAA for a great-looking picture. Enabling SMAA is perfect for maintaining smooth performance. Our Titan Xp averages 64.6 FPS, which is 13% higher than Titan X’s 57.1 FPS.



