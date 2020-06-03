NZXT C Series 650W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

XPG Core Reactor View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is tight on all rails, with the only exception the 5VSB rail where load regulation is not so important, from the moment the rail is within the specified, by the ATX spec, voltage range.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is much longer than 17ms, which is what the ATX spec requires. Moreover, the power OK signal is accurate and exceeds 16 ms.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is low with 115V and at normal levels with 230V input.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.599A 1.987A 1.986A 0.982A 64.951 84.810% 0 <6.0 45.12°C 0.928 12.044V 5.035V 3.324V 5.091V 76.584 40.31°C 115.13V 2 8.230A 2.980A 2.980A 1.181A 129.999 88.830% 0 <6.0 46.26°C 0.957 12.042V 5.032V 3.322V 5.079V 146.346 40.99°C 115.13V 3 13.203A 3.481A 3.476A 1.381A 194.999 89.930% 0 <6.0 47.72°C 0.971 12.039V 5.029V 3.321V 5.068V 216.834 41.68°C 115.13V 4 18.180A 3.978A 3.978A 1.582A 259.999 90.076% 0 <6.0 48.57°C 0.979 12.035V 5.027V 3.320V 5.056V 288.643 41.87°C 115.12V 5 22.817A 4.974A 4.971A 1.784A 325.031 89.870% 560 10.0 42.60°C 0.984 12.032V 5.027V 3.318V 5.044V 361.668 50.04°C 115.12V 6 27.392A 5.972A 5.969A 1.987A 389.308 89.505% 572 10.5 42.91°C 0.987 12.029V 5.025V 3.317V 5.033V 434.959 51.00°C 115.13V 7 32.062A 6.971A 6.971A 2.191A 454.659 88.798% 811 19.0 43.16°C 0.988 12.025V 5.022V 3.315V 5.019V 512.016 52.27°C 115.13V 8 36.731A 7.971A 7.966A 2.396A 519.956 88.135% 1197 31.4 43.75°C 0.990 12.021V 5.021V 3.313V 5.008V 589.951 53.69°C 115.13V 9 41.803A 8.467A 8.453A 2.399A 584.878 87.493% 1540 34.4 44.42°C 0.991 12.018V 5.020V 3.311V 5.001V 668.484 55.08°C 115.13V 10 46.612A 8.969A 8.974A 3.011A 649.704 86.704% 2076 44.4 45.49°C 0.991 12.014V 5.018V 3.310V 4.981V 749.333 56.53°C 115.12V 11 52.025A 8.973A 8.977A 3.016A 714.527 85.940% 2128 45.4 46.66°C 0.992 12.010V 5.016V 3.308V 4.974V 831.422 58.32°C 115.12V CL1 0.099A 12.000A 11.999A 0.000A 101.353 84.907% 562 10.1 41.97°C 0.951 12.040V 5.027V 3.320V 5.093V 119.370 50.54°C 115.16V CL2 53.997A 1.000A 1.002A 1.000A 662.036 87.236% 1940 43.2 45.90°C 0.992 12.013V 5.017V 3.312V 5.035V 758.902 56.39°C 115.13V

The PSU does not have any problem operating under high temperatures, and the fan profile only gets aggressive at full load.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.231A 0.496A 0.495A 0.196A 19.976 70.587% 0 <6.0 0.802 12.047V 5.037V 3.323V 5.115V 28.300 115.12V 2 2.463A 0.993A 0.992A 0.391A 39.966 80.684% 0 <6.0 0.892 12.047V 5.037V 3.323V 5.108V 49.534 115.12V 3 3.699A 1.488A 1.490A 0.588A 59.999 84.702% 0 <6.0 0.922 12.045V 5.036V 3.323V 5.101V 70.835 115.12V 4 4.928A 1.986A 1.986A 0.785A 79.951 86.680% 0 <6.0 0.937 12.044V 5.035V 3.323V 5.094V 92.237 115.13V

The efficiency levels are satisfactory, at light loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.919A 0.205A 0.204A 0.051A 13.047 61.251% 0 <6.0 0.734 12.050V 5.041V 3.323V 5.120V 21.301 115.13V

The PSU doesn't pass 70% efficiency with 2% load since the platform it uses is not compatible with the newest ATX spec (v. 2.52)

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With normal loads, the NZXT unit almost at the bottom of the chart, so things don't look so nice. The newer CWT platforms win the best places, while in the next positions, we find The EVGA G3 and Cooler Master V650 models.

With light loads (20-80W) things, the C650 is close to the middle, with the four units above it registering notably higher efficiency levels, though. Finally, this platform isn't tuned for increased efficiency at super light loads, so naturally, it cannot meet the competition with a 2% load.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 73.882% 0.107 5.120V 0.693 115.15V 2 0.250A 1.279 76.404% 0.218 5.117V 1.674 115.15V 3 0.550A 2.810 77.603% 0.329 5.111V 3.621 115.15V 4 1.000A 5.100 77.614% 0.398 5.101V 6.571 115.16V 5 1.500A 7.634 77.424% 0.434 5.090V 9.860 115.16V 6 2.999A 15.148 76.079% 0.479 5.051V 19.911 115.15V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail needs an efficiency boost.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.047V 5.045V 3.321V 5.123V 7.898 0.453 115.1V Standby 0.045 0.007 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The vampire power levels are low with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is not aggressive at all. Even in the worst-case scenario, the fan doesn't spin at its full speed.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The passive operation doesn't seem to be highly dependent on the load of the minor rails since the max combined power at 5V and 3.3V is low (still enough for today's needs). The fan spins at very low RPM up to 400W load, and it takes more than 525W to make it enter the 30-35 dBA zone, for a short period. In general, the fan profile is highly relaxed.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content