NZXT E Series 850W PSU Review: An Analog Platform With Digital Enhancements

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

NZXT's hold-up time is 2ms longer than what the ATX specification requires, while the power-good signal is accurate (but lower than 16ms).

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Measured inrush current is on the high side, especially with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the E850’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.262A 1.988A 1.972A 0.981A 84.912 (71) 86.212% 590 RPM 10.4 dB(A) 40.31°C 0.975 12.031V 5.032V 3.347V 5.099V 98.492 47.19°C 115.26V 2 11.513A 2.983A 2.960A 1.179A 169.409 (154) 89.911% 956 RPM 24.4 dB(A) 40.86°C 0.985 12.030V 5.031V 3.345V 5.088V 188.418 48.24°C 115.15V 3 18.165A 3.481A 3.439A 1.379A 254.492 (238) 90.771% 1245 RPM 32.4 dB(A) 41.07°C 0.987 12.028V 5.029V 3.343V 5.077V 280.368 49.56°C 115.14V 4 24.819A 3.978A 3.951A 1.580A 339.677 (321) 90.748% 1598 RPM 37.4 dB(A) 41.57°C 0.988 12.026V 5.028V 3.341V 5.065V 374.308 50.46°C 115.01V 5 31.147A 4.976A 4.939A 1.781A 424.992 (402) 90.362% 1907 RPM 41.3 dB(A) 42.18°C 0.988 12.023V 5.027V 3.340V 5.054V 470.322 51.43°C 114.89V 6 37.409A 5.971A 5.930A 1.984A 509.510 (485) 89.840% 2162 RPM 43.9 dB(A) 42.85°C 0.988 12.021V 5.027V 3.338V 5.043V 567.130 52.73°C 114.87V 7 43.740A 6.967A 6.922A 2.188A 594.815 (569) 89.235% 2162 RPM 43.9 dB(A) 43.26°C 0.989 12.019V 5.025V 3.336V 5.029V 666.575 53.57°C 114.75V 8 50.075A 7.962A 7.917A 2.392A 680.169 (651) 88.573% 2187 RPM 43.9 dB(A) 43.74°C 0.990 12.017V 5.025V 3.335V 5.019V 767.918 54.46°C 114.61V 9 56.805A 8.462A 8.399A 2.395A 765.087 (734) 87.855% 2171 RPM 43.9 dB(A) 44.40°C 0.991 12.016V 5.024V 3.334V 5.012V 870.849 55.64°C 114.58V 10 63.265A 8.958A 8.910A 3.006A 849.906 (814) 86.874% 2175 RPM 43.9 dB(A) 45.56°C 0.991 12.016V 5.025V 3.333V 4.991V 978.321 57.81°C 114.42V 11 70.319A 8.962A 8.913A 3.010A 934.678 (897) 84.656% 2179 RPM 43.9 dB(A) 46.80°C 0.992 12.016V 5.024V 3.332V 4.984V 1104.089 59.83°C 114.35V CL1 0.144A 12.004A 11.998A 0.000A 102.225 (110) 83.899% 1766 RPM 39.7 dB(A) 42.38°C 0.983 12.052V 5.030V 3.343V 5.110V 121.843 51.96°C 115.21V CL2 70.024A 1.002A 1.002A 1.000A 854.131 (828) 87.398% 2171 RPM 43.9 dB(A) 45.31°C 0.991 12.006V 5.027V 3.336V 5.043V 977.292 57.61°C 114.44V

Load regulation is super tight, though it's merely decent at 5VSB. We're most disappointed in NZXT's aggressive fan profile, which results in lots of noise even though we chose Silent mode in the CAM software. If you want the E850 to be quiet under high temperatures, consider creating a custom fan profile instead.

The E850's efficiency is high, easily satisfying the 80 PLUS Gold specification's requirements with 20% and 50% load. Although it falls short under full load, we do test at much higher temperatures than the 80 PLUS organization, so efficiency naturally takes a hit.

The bracketed DC wattage readings are the ones we observed in NZXT's software.

NZXT CAM Software Screenshots

We took a number of screenshots from the CAM software and compiled them into an album.

The DC power readings are not accurate. Neither is the voltage information.



