Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

Building With The VX-R
With screw-free drive clips and built-in ATX standoffs, AeroCool adds a new level of minimalism to the installation kit.
Turning the center latch 90° counterclockwise allows the drive clips to be removed, and reversing the process secures the drives after slipping them into their cages. Mounting a hard drive in the upper two bays reduces card clearance in the bottom two slots to 10.5”, minus the thickness of cable ends.
The rest of the build follows normal screw-down installation procedures outlined in our “How to Build” article, though wiggling the graphics card’s hold-down tab through the case’s tab slot is a little cumbersome compared to traditional inset slot-panel designs.
The finished system has a far more stylish look than one might expect at the VX-R’s price.
Have you actually used an Antec 300? The quality is only average. Plus it lacks a lot of features that all the others have. Seems pretty cheap ass to me.
Note I've used one Antec 300 and two Rosewill Challengers in different builds. Quality wise I would put them pretty close, the Antec 300's paint finish is like sand paper, where the Challenger is smooth, however the Antec 300 has slightly thicker metal. Feature-wise, its no comparison, and everyone who saw them together preferred the challenger.
Nice review Tom's. Hopefully you will move on to some more gamer class cases ($50-$100).
Except that the NZXT gamma costs $7 less shipped (current and suggested prices) and has for a while now.
If I were truly on a tight budget, I might consider one of these designs. But, it's easily argued that there are higher quality and more feature-rich cases (that don't cut any corners like grommets, fans, filters, etc.) within a $20-$30 earshot of these.