Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

Building With The Gamma
The Gamma includes thumb screws for every drive bay that requires screws, easing concern about tool-free drive replacement. Ten drive rails secure up to five 3.5” hard drives.
NZXT designed its hard drive cage with the cables on the opposite side, improving cable management. Conversely, this also means that both side panels must be removed whenever a drive is to be added.
Every component except for the drives must be secured using a screwdriver, as shown in our “How to Build” article.
The NZXT Gamma’s finish is so non-reflective that we had to highlight the photo to make dark parts visible against the light bar. The system appears far darker when viewed in-person.
Have you actually used an Antec 300? The quality is only average. Plus it lacks a lot of features that all the others have. Seems pretty cheap ass to me.
Note I've used one Antec 300 and two Rosewill Challengers in different builds. Quality wise I would put them pretty close, the Antec 300's paint finish is like sand paper, where the Challenger is smooth, however the Antec 300 has slightly thicker metal. Feature-wise, its no comparison, and everyone who saw them together preferred the challenger.
Nice review Tom's. Hopefully you will move on to some more gamer class cases ($50-$100).
Except that the NZXT gamma costs $7 less shipped (current and suggested prices) and has for a while now.
If I were truly on a tight budget, I might consider one of these designs. But, it's easily argued that there are higher quality and more feature-rich cases (that don't cut any corners like grommets, fans, filters, etc.) within a $20-$30 earshot of these.