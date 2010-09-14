Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

Building With The Gamma

The Gamma includes thumb screws for every drive bay that requires screws, easing concern about tool-free drive replacement. Ten drive rails secure up to five 3.5” hard drives.

NZXT designed its hard drive cage with the cables on the opposite side, improving cable management. Conversely, this also means that both side panels must be removed whenever a drive is to be added.

Every component except for the drives must be secured using a screwdriver, as shown in our “How to Build” article.

The NZXT Gamma’s finish is so non-reflective that we had to highlight the photo to make dark parts visible against the light bar. The system appears far darker when viewed in-person.