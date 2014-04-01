Trending

NZXT H440 Mid-Tower Case Review

Big changes are afoot at NZXT. The company's new H440 mid-tower chassis doesn’t have any bays for externally-facing 5.25-inch drives. The company assures us that there are plenty of features to take up that space and make your system look even better.

Benchmark System And Conditions

Our benchmark system features an Intel Core i5-4670K and Radeon HD 7970 graphics card. The CPU is cooled by a Thermalright True Spirit 140, which offers a great price/performance ratio. We're expecting impressive thermals, even under load, thanks to the H440's design and the reference-class Radeon HD 7970 that exhausts waste heat externally.

We benchmarked NZXT's fans at 12 V, since the H440 doesn't include a controller. Even still, noise levels should remain fairly conservative as a result of low rotational speeds and the case's sound dampening material.

NZXT H440 Benchmark System
ProcessorIntel Core i5-4670K (Haswell), 3.4 GHz base, 3.8 GHz maximum Turbo Boost, 6 MB shared L3 cache
CPU CoolerThermalright True Spirit 140BW
MotherboardASRock Z87 Pro4, X87 Express
Memory2 x 4 GB Kingmax Nano at DDR3-2133
Graphics CardHIS Radeon HD 7970
Hard DriveSamsung HD322GJ (System Drive)
Power SupplyEnermax Revolution 87+, 850 W
Operating SystemWindows 7 Home Premium

We’re using our usual combination of Prime95 (Small FTTs) and MSI Kombustor (Furry and Tessy tests) to apply a load. Once we crest the 60-minute mark, we measure temperatures.

71 Comments Comment from the forums
  • brarboy 01 April 2014 07:59
    It really does give a look of home to pc peripherals that will be residing inside it. Another great recommendation for gaming pc. Thanks for the reviews ;)
  • Phillip Wager 01 April 2014 08:03
    my 4670k has never gone above 50 degrees with my noctua in a fractal arc midi r2 even though this is a smaller heatsink 68 degrees at stock clocks is just .. wow.
  • doron 01 April 2014 08:56
    Looks like the cpu cooler touches the gpu. How did you deal with it?
  • ta152h 01 April 2014 09:03
    No drive bay, because no one ever uses Blu-Ray drives, or DVDs? How this trash even gets made is a surprise, how it gets 'reviewed' is less of one. Being different, in a bad way, isn't good. I have a great idea, I'm going to make an ugly rectangular case out of polycarbonate, and it's going to have some great features - it won't have space for a motherboard of power supply, but it will have plenty of space for fans and lights. The nice thing is, regardless of the motherboard you have, it's right for you. You can just as easily not put your Mini-ITX in, as you can your E-ATX. No doubt, this will warrant very favorable reviews, due to this innovative and hipster approach, while maintaining the ugly rectangular shape. My motto? "It's now, it's wow" for the hipster dorks, and for the low-brow crowd, "Yo' mama so ugly, even I won't mount her". That's sure to bring in the degenerate, sub-human, buyer that was on the fence, or eating it.
  • AMD Radeon 01 April 2014 09:27
    finally my favorite case got Tomshardware attention :)great review!!
  • tomfreak 01 April 2014 12:00
    Perfect case with a few minor draw backs.

    1. It is a mid tower/ less expansion slot, only 7. putting 3rd double slot GPU will be a trouble.

    2. Poor use of 3.5 HDD space. Could have easily house 10 HDDs while still have some gap for ventilation

    3. while dropping 5.25 bay is a good thing since 5.25 optical ROM drive are pretty much obsolete now but there are still a lot of enthusiast front panel like fan controller are still on 5.25 bay.
  • ubercake 01 April 2014 12:05
    I really think NZXT makes the best cases out there right now. They really think when they design cases. They don't block the intake fans with nearly solid metal drive cage mounts like many other cases in all price ranges and drive cages and mounts are removable. They tuck SSDs neatly out of the way on the back of the motherboard tray or like with this case just above the PSU. They have the cutouts. They don't have too many 5.25 bays (if you're building a burn station, this might deter you). Fan power headers with variable speed switches right on the case (why the heck not???).

    They're just really easy cases in which to build a PC. They are the only company I've seen that's moved case design forward other than Corsair with the 350D (although you need a different type/amount of floor or desk space to accommodate this design). Every other case company seems to put out the same rectangular shape with intake fans blocked by nearly solid sheets of metal and tops too close to the top of motherboards so you can't push/pull your AIO cooler's rad, or case width too shallow for a decent air cooler and a fraction of a centimeter behind the motherboard tray by which you can't very well manage cables.
  • Ozan 01 April 2014 12:42
    Great review indeed. I (both) appreciate the trouble for making this lovely review and also the stylish design of the futuristic mid-tower case. Thank you Kai. Thank you nzxt endustrial designers and thank you nzxt engineers. I am considering to buy the H440...
  • Someone Somewhere 01 April 2014 12:57
    Interesting thought: Why don't any cases put 5.25" bays at the bottom? No airflow issue because the PSU sits right behind it, and because they're rarely used it's not an issue if they're slightly harder to get to. Though on a desk drives at the bottom would actually be easier to access.
  • inveriti 01 April 2014 13:47
    Can someone please explain to me how 5.25" bays are "obsolete" when you still need them to install your OS? I'm sorry, but most of us don't have a spare rig sitting around dedicated to mounting bootable ISOs onto a flash drive. Whoever thought this was a good idea should be put in stocks and publicly humiliated, and whoever OK'ed this as a "smart buy" should be fired.
