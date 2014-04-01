NZXT H440 Mid-Tower Case Review

Benchmark System And Conditions

Our benchmark system features an Intel Core i5-4670K and Radeon HD 7970 graphics card. The CPU is cooled by a Thermalright True Spirit 140, which offers a great price/performance ratio. We're expecting impressive thermals, even under load, thanks to the H440's design and the reference-class Radeon HD 7970 that exhausts waste heat externally.

We benchmarked NZXT's fans at 12 V, since the H440 doesn't include a controller. Even still, noise levels should remain fairly conservative as a result of low rotational speeds and the case's sound dampening material.

NZXT H440 Benchmark System Processor Intel Core i5-4670K (Haswell), 3.4 GHz base, 3.8 GHz maximum Turbo Boost, 6 MB shared L3 cache CPU Cooler Thermalright True Spirit 140BW Motherboard ASRock Z87 Pro4, X87 Express Memory 2 x 4 GB Kingmax Nano at DDR3-2133 Graphics Card HIS Radeon HD 7970 Hard Drive Samsung HD322GJ (System Drive) Power Supply Enermax Revolution 87+, 850 W Operating System Windows 7 Home Premium

We’re using our usual combination of Prime95 (Small FTTs) and MSI Kombustor (Furry and Tessy tests) to apply a load. Once we crest the 60-minute mark, we measure temperatures.