NZXT H440 Mid-Tower Case Review

Benchmark System And Conditions
Our benchmark system features an Intel Core i5-4670K and Radeon HD 7970 graphics card. The CPU is cooled by a Thermalright True Spirit 140, which offers a great price/performance ratio. We're expecting impressive thermals, even under load, thanks to the H440's design and the reference-class Radeon HD 7970 that exhausts waste heat externally.
We benchmarked NZXT's fans at 12 V, since the H440 doesn't include a controller. Even still, noise levels should remain fairly conservative as a result of low rotational speeds and the case's sound dampening material.
|NZXT H440 Benchmark System
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-4670K (Haswell), 3.4 GHz base, 3.8 GHz maximum Turbo Boost, 6 MB shared L3 cache
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright True Spirit 140BW
|Motherboard
|ASRock Z87 Pro4, X87 Express
|Memory
|2 x 4 GB Kingmax Nano at DDR3-2133
|Graphics Card
|HIS Radeon HD 7970
|Hard Drive
|Samsung HD322GJ (System Drive)
|Power Supply
|Enermax Revolution 87+, 850 W
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Home Premium
We’re using our usual combination of Prime95 (Small FTTs) and MSI Kombustor (Furry and Tessy tests) to apply a load. Once we crest the 60-minute mark, we measure temperatures.
1. It is a mid tower/ less expansion slot, only 7. putting 3rd double slot GPU will be a trouble.
2. Poor use of 3.5 HDD space. Could have easily house 10 HDDs while still have some gap for ventilation
3. while dropping 5.25 bay is a good thing since 5.25 optical ROM drive are pretty much obsolete now but there are still a lot of enthusiast front panel like fan controller are still on 5.25 bay.
They're just really easy cases in which to build a PC. They are the only company I've seen that's moved case design forward other than Corsair with the 350D (although you need a different type/amount of floor or desk space to accommodate this design). Every other case company seems to put out the same rectangular shape with intake fans blocked by nearly solid sheets of metal and tops too close to the top of motherboards so you can't push/pull your AIO cooler's rad, or case width too shallow for a decent air cooler and a fraction of a centimeter behind the motherboard tray by which you can't very well manage cables.