Trending

NZXT H440 Mid-Tower Case Review

By

Big changes are afoot at NZXT. The company's new H440 mid-tower chassis doesn’t have any bays for externally-facing 5.25-inch drives. The company assures us that there are plenty of features to take up that space and make your system look even better.

Temperatures And Noise

Temperatures

It would have been nice if the small board with its 10 three-pin fan power connectors offered more than just a 12 V setting. A 9 or 7 V option might have allowed us to run the case's fans a little slower. Still, the H440 stays pretty quiet thanks to its moderately low 1000 and 1200 RPM fan speeds. It doesn't hurt to have all of that sound dampening material in there as well.

Temperatures under Full Load: NZXT H440 (Case Fans at 12 V)
Ambient Temperature22.0 °C
CPU (Core i5-4670K) TCore Ø64.8 °C
Radeon HD 7970, Fan 40% = 2371 RPM74-75 °C
Hard Drive24-25 °C

Sound dampening materials don’t just keep noise from getting out; they also serve to insulate the chassis. This can result in higher interior and component temperatures. NZXT knows this and compensates, though, including plenty of space for additional fans in the event that you feel the four bundled ones aren't enough.

Even in its stock configuration, the H440 posts some nice performance numbers. Taking ambient temperature into account, it manages to keep our system at about the same temperatures as the more mesh-heavy Cooler Master Cosmos SE. At a comfortable ambient temperature of 22 °C, our little Haswell-based space heater stays under 65 °C, and our 230 W graphics card peaks at 75 °C with its fan speed at 40 percent duty cycle. The 3.5-inch hard drive positioned right in front of the fan predominantly comes in at 24 °C.

Noise

Noise: NZXT H440
12 V, Case Fans Only12 V, Whole System Under Full Load
Front (50 cm)38.7 dB(A)43.0 dB(A)
Top-Left Diagonal (50 cm)38.6 dB(A)43.1 dB(A)
Bottom-Right Diagonal (50 cm)38.1 dB(A)42.5 dB(A)

As usual, our graphics card is the largest contributor to system noise. That's hardly surprising, given that we're using a reference-class Radeon HD 7970. The Tahiti-based board pushes overall system noise to peaks ranging from 42.5 to 43.1 dB(A). Even though the H440’s sound dampening material results in slightly higher graphics card fan speeds compared to non-dampened cases, it still manages to help muffle sound levels outside of the enclosure.

It's important to note that the sound dampening material is especially effective for diminishing high-frequency noise, which is the most annoying kind. The sound pressure measurement numbers don’t tell the whole story. Subjectively, fan noise is neither loud nor annoying.

The NZXT FN V2 fans, running at up to 1200 RPM, generate a noise level between 38.1 and 38.7 dB(A). Those numbers are certainly too high for an ultra-quiet case, but they are completely acceptable for a gaming chassis. Even if you use passively-cooled components, that's what you're going to hear. Again, the option to slow down the case fans for more casual use would have been nice.

Fortunately, even though the fans generate a bit of motor noise, vibrations aren't propagated through the H440's frame. The fact that the fans aren't decoupled from the case with grommets ends up not mattering.

71 Comments Comment from the forums
  • brarboy 01 April 2014 07:59
    It really does give a look of home to pc peripherals that will be residing inside it. Another great recommendation for gaming pc. Thanks for the reviews ;)
    Reply
  • Phillip Wager 01 April 2014 08:03
    my 4670k has never gone above 50 degrees with my noctua in a fractal arc midi r2 even though this is a smaller heatsink 68 degrees at stock clocks is just .. wow.
    Reply
  • doron 01 April 2014 08:56
    Looks like the cpu cooler touches the gpu. How did you deal with it?
    Reply
  • ta152h 01 April 2014 09:03
    No drive bay, because no one ever uses Blu-Ray drives, or DVDs? How this trash even gets made is a surprise, how it gets 'reviewed' is less of one. Being different, in a bad way, isn't good. I have a great idea, I'm going to make an ugly rectangular case out of polycarbonate, and it's going to have some great features - it won't have space for a motherboard of power supply, but it will have plenty of space for fans and lights. The nice thing is, regardless of the motherboard you have, it's right for you. You can just as easily not put your Mini-ITX in, as you can your E-ATX. No doubt, this will warrant very favorable reviews, due to this innovative and hipster approach, while maintaining the ugly rectangular shape. My motto? "It's now, it's wow" for the hipster dorks, and for the low-brow crowd, "Yo' mama so ugly, even I won't mount her". That's sure to bring in the degenerate, sub-human, buyer that was on the fence, or eating it.
    Reply
  • AMD Radeon 01 April 2014 09:27
    finally my favorite case got Tomshardware attention :)great review!!
    Reply
  • tomfreak 01 April 2014 12:00
    Perfect case with a few minor draw backs.

    1. It is a mid tower/ less expansion slot, only 7. putting 3rd double slot GPU will be a trouble.

    2. Poor use of 3.5 HDD space. Could have easily house 10 HDDs while still have some gap for ventilation

    3. while dropping 5.25 bay is a good thing since 5.25 optical ROM drive are pretty much obsolete now but there are still a lot of enthusiast front panel like fan controller are still on 5.25 bay.
    Reply
  • ubercake 01 April 2014 12:05
    I really think NZXT makes the best cases out there right now. They really think when they design cases. They don't block the intake fans with nearly solid metal drive cage mounts like many other cases in all price ranges and drive cages and mounts are removable. They tuck SSDs neatly out of the way on the back of the motherboard tray or like with this case just above the PSU. They have the cutouts. They don't have too many 5.25 bays (if you're building a burn station, this might deter you). Fan power headers with variable speed switches right on the case (why the heck not???).

    They're just really easy cases in which to build a PC. They are the only company I've seen that's moved case design forward other than Corsair with the 350D (although you need a different type/amount of floor or desk space to accommodate this design). Every other case company seems to put out the same rectangular shape with intake fans blocked by nearly solid sheets of metal and tops too close to the top of motherboards so you can't push/pull your AIO cooler's rad, or case width too shallow for a decent air cooler and a fraction of a centimeter behind the motherboard tray by which you can't very well manage cables.
    Reply
  • Ozan 01 April 2014 12:42
    Great review indeed. I (both) appreciate the trouble for making this lovely review and also the stylish design of the futuristic mid-tower case. Thank you Kai. Thank you nzxt endustrial designers and thank you nzxt engineers. I am considering to buy the H440...
    Reply
  • Someone Somewhere 01 April 2014 12:57
    Interesting thought: Why don't any cases put 5.25" bays at the bottom? No airflow issue because the PSU sits right behind it, and because they're rarely used it's not an issue if they're slightly harder to get to. Though on a desk drives at the bottom would actually be easier to access.
    Reply
  • inveriti 01 April 2014 13:47
    Can someone please explain to me how 5.25" bays are "obsolete" when you still need them to install your OS? I'm sorry, but most of us don't have a spare rig sitting around dedicated to mounting bootable ISOs onto a flash drive. Whoever thought this was a good idea should be put in stocks and publicly humiliated, and whoever OK'ed this as a "smart buy" should be fired.
    Reply