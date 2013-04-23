Trending

Corsair Obsidian 900D Review: Making Room For High-End Gear

Corsair already offers a heavy tower case called the Obsidian 800D. Now, the company is one-upping itself with the Obsidian 900D. Is this a genuine high-end enclosure, a bomb shelter, or a mess of sheet metal? We put the case through our bevy of tests.

Installing Optical Drives

Adding an optical drive to Corsair's Obsidian 900D is as easy as it gets. You don't need any tools or screws. Instead, the drive is held in place by a locking pin on a bracket. The only time you'll need screws is if you install an extremely short component like our Scythe fan controller.

You don't have to pull off the case's front bezel, since each bay’s cover can be removed individually. What looks like brushed aluminum is, however, merely plastic with a faux aluminum texture. So be careful not to scratch any of the covers you need to use. Likewise, exercise caution removing the bay covers because the pins holding them in place could break off. Instead of tugging from the outside, try disengaging the pins from within.

As this case is very wide, its bay covers are a lot bigger than any 5.25" device you'll ever install. The result is vertical gaps to the right and left of your drives. I also noticed that, at least in the case of my Samsung Blu-ray drive, the mounting position is slightly behind the front panel itself, aggravating those gaps.

This particular design idiosyncrasy voids the Obsidian 900D's entry into America's Next Top Model. In comparison, the Obsidian 800D's front bezel is both smooth and unbroken, which we find almost beautiful.

  • slomo4sho 23 April 2013 08:41
    Thanks for including the acoustics and temperature for a workhorse in addition to the gaming rig.
  • kitsunestarwind 23 April 2013 08:50
    I am seriously waiting for this to be come available in Australia, I have the 800D , I love it, but I have no room left and I want/Need more liquid cooling Rad space without resorting to Case Mods, The Corsair 900D will do me perfectly and hopefully won't look so full
  • greenrider02 23 April 2013 08:57
    Quite frankly, that is a beautiful case.
  • ASHISH65 23 April 2013 09:05
    Good review! Corsair's Obsidian 900D looks so great!!
  • mapesdhs 23 April 2013 09:36
    Igor, please at least include the option to show temps in C, not F. :D

    Ian.

  • slicedtoad 23 April 2013 09:47
    ^yeah, I've never seen any computer related benchmarks done in Fahrenheit , lol.
    Very nice review though, Corsair makes some sweet cases, second only to the custom suppliers (mountain mods and the others) but much cheaper.
  • JJ1217 23 April 2013 10:12
    kitsunestarwindI am seriously waiting for this to be come available in Australia, I have the 800D , I love it, but I have no room left and I want/Need more liquid cooling Rad space without resorting to Case Mods, The Corsair 900D will do me perfectly and hopefully won't look so full
    Be prepared to fork out an extra $120 because of the simple fact we're from Australia.
  • Vatharian 23 April 2013 10:22
    I don't fully understand your review. Workstation-class rig is up to the challenge for exploring 900D abilities, but gaming rig? You slap off-the-shelf closed loop watercooler on the midrange CPU (TDP wise), one simple GPU and call it 'watercooled system'? What's the point? Get two or three water coolled GPUs in addition to CPU, set up one loop and them evaluate if the case is suitable for serious LC&OC, and if it's possible to arrange radiators such way to get rid of the heat and not kill usability. Point is: for such class of case you put low-end gaming rig. It doesn't tell us will it perform if serious system is inside. If the case performs with high-wattage rig, it will do for any smaller one, but not necessarily the other way around.
  • Idonno 23 April 2013 11:10
    My 800D preforms great with a high end system and there is every indication the 900D is even better.
  • christop 23 April 2013 12:27
    Good review!! I want one!!!
