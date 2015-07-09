OCZ Trion 100 Series SSD Review

Notebook Battery Life

For more information on how we test notebook battery life, click here.

Despite shortcomings in other area, the Trion 100s perform very well in our notebook battery life test. Using these SSDs in a notebook eliminates some of the performance issues we observed. For instance, you're less likely to network over Ethernet, so file transfers, say, to a storage appliance, take place over Wi-Fi. Even streaming more than one file over Wi-Fi won't expose native TLC sequential write speeds.

In reduced power mode the notebook's CPU, GPU, RAM and system bus operate at lower clock rates to reduce power. Most of the drives we test deliver similar performance in this state. The Trion 100 joins the same group as the comparison products.