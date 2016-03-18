OCZ Trion 150 SSD Review

A Closer Look

OCZ continues to use the company's standard package design. The outer shell glosses over a few product details, but does not list any performance data. We would like to see it provide more information, particularly since OCZ's drives are available on the shelves of brick and mortar stores like Fry's Electronics.

Inside, we find the Trion 150 in a plastic, clamshell-like case, along with two paper documents.

The drive itself has a thin, metal chassis with branding on one side and a serial number on the other. All of the mounting points are located where they should be, so we didn't have any issues installing the drive in our desktop and notebook test systems.

This drive is only 7mm tall, so it'll fit in any of the mobile platforms that require the thinner z-height.

Inside, the drive is almost identical to the first Trion. OCZ didn't need to make any significant changes to support Toshiba's new 15nm flash.

OCZ utilizes a Toshiba eight-core controller that supports advanced ECC algorithms to increase the endurance of TLC NAND. Industry sources tell us that 15nm flash is not much different from the second-generation 19nm stuff that shipped in many products through 2015.