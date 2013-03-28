Trending

GeChic On-Lap 2501M 15.6" Battery-Powered Monitor, Tested

Do you ever wish you could watch video on something larger than a smartphone when you're on the road? GeChic thinks it has an answer with the On-Lap 2501M portable monitor. We benchmark the display to see if its performance matches its convenience.

Results: Calibrated Brightness And Contrast

Since we consider 200 nits to be an ideal average for peak output, we calibrate all of our test monitors to that value. In a room with some ambient light (like an office), this brightness level provides a sharp, punchy image with maximum detail and minimum eye fatigue. It's also the typical sweet spot for gamma and grayscale tracking, which we'll look at over the next two pages.

While calibrating the On-Lap 2501M improves the grayscale measurements, which you’ll see later, it also slightly reduces the maximum white and contrast ratio. You’ll have to decide whether perfect white balance or maximum contrast is more important to you.

A drop in peak output after calibration is not unusual for any display. In this case it was only a seven-percent reduction. While the On-Lap can't  quite get to 200 cd/m2, it only misses the mark by nine percent.

The black level rises substantially to over 0.5 cd/m2. Again this is not uncommon for any calibrated monitor.

The On-Lap finishes right in the middle of our pack for calibrated black level performance. It's only bested by one TN monitor, though. If you remove the IPS competition, the On-Lap does quite well.

Calibration reduces the contrast ratio by 19 percent versus the stock configuration. Again, you’ll have to decide if the compromise in grayscale performance is worth giving up some dynamic range.

When comparing the On-Lap to other TN-based monitors, it does fairly well; it's only beaten by the Dell. However, it lags well behind the IPS panels we’ve tested.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mayankleoboy1 28 March 2013 05:18
    So even though the hardware itself is excellent, the final product is too niche-y to sell ?
  • slomo4sho 28 March 2013 07:13
    A portable monitor at the conveniently low price of an entry level tablet or chromebook... I see real utility here.
  • Fulgurant 28 March 2013 07:56
    I might be interested in something like this at some point. Nice review.
  • Senor Kalyan 28 March 2013 10:30
    http://us.aoc.com/monitor_displays/e2251fwu
  • warezme 28 March 2013 14:10
    It is an industry artificial block in my opinion. All they would have to do is include a little extra circuitry to the existing pads for an HDMI input and viola, you could use your pad as a monitor to another device. Most pads have at least that resolution on some even better. I would never buy this item unless it was under $150 or less. It is a one trick pony with a low resolution screen.
  • groundhogdaze 28 March 2013 14:57
    I'd love to have one of these portable monitors. I've go a bunch of headless PC's that I need to check every once in a while and don't want to lug a regular monitor around nor hunt for a power socket for the test monitor. If only the price were a little lower...
  • Fulgurant 28 March 2013 15:56
    warezmeIt is an industry artificial block in my opinion. All they would have to do is include a little extra circuitry to the existing pads for an HDMI input and viola, you could use your pad as a monitor to another device. Most pads have at least that resolution on some even better. I would never buy this item unless it was under $150 or less. It is a one trick pony with a low resolution screen.I don't disagree that tablets could easily include an input, but to be fair, this product is far bigger than a tablet. It may only have a niche use, but it is clearly better suited for that niche use than a tablet screen would be.
  • Fulgurant 28 March 2013 16:59
    FulgurantI don't disagree that tablets could easily include an input, but to be fair, this product is far bigger than a tablet. It may only have a niche use, but it is clearly better suited for that niche use than a tablet screen would be.Come to think of it, laptops should include inputs too -- but to my knowledge, they never have.
  • g00fysmiley 28 March 2013 18:57
    interesting concept but would be nice if bluetooth connectivity wee there unless i am missing somethign it s hdmi only. touchscereen i know is pricier but again would add to utility. interesting product just as it is looks very limited
  • RedJaron 28 March 2013 22:55
    Senor Kalyanhttp://us.aoc.com/monitor_displays/e2251fwuNice product, except it doesn't have its own power supply and can only take a USB signal over a DisplayLink driver. Makes for a nice quasi-mobile secondary monitor for computers, but it won't connect to most types of mobile devices like the GeChic will.
