GeChic On-Lap 2501M 15.6" Battery-Powered Monitor, Tested

Results: Viewing Angle And Uniformity

The On-Lap 2501M is a TN panel, so its off-axis performance isn’t quite at the level of the IPS panels we’ve had in the lab recently. To better show the degradation of image quality, we’re now photographing grayscale step patterns. This way, it’s easier to see how all brightness levels are affected as you move off-center.

The On-Lap is pretty much a one-person display. If you want to share the image with another person, they need to sit close. Three people would probably not enjoy the picture as much. The side and bottom angles are especially dim at 45 degrees. The top angle doesn’t lose as much brightness, but you can barely see the steps in the pattern. The advantage to this is you can maintain privacy when working in a public space, such as an airport.

While some monitors are better than others, no LCD panel has perfect screen uniformity, and even samples of the same model can have quite a bit of variation. So, since there’s no solid standard for applying a rating to different monitors, we’ll simply present the results of our measurements.

To measure screen uniformity, zero percent and 100 percent full-field patterns are used, and nine points are sampled. We’re now expressing the values as percentages relative to the center of the screen.

GeChic On-Lap 2501M Black Field Uniformity (percentage of center) 101.90% 88.58% 94.16% 100.86% 100.00% 91.89% 94.11% 83.21% 88.81% White Field Uniformity (percentage of center) 102.17% 94.75% 100.06% 96.42% 100.00% 90.48% 94.83% 91.25% 89.53%

The On-Lap does fairly well in this test. We are especially impressed by its black field uniformity. While it’s not quite as impressive as the Samsung S27B970D, it is better than most of the other monitors we’ve tested. While the smaller size does help, again, some excellent engineering is obviously at work here.