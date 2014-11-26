OnePlus One Review

How We Tested
Benchmark Suite
Our current Android test line-up comprises six key sections: CPU, Web, GPU, GPGPU, Display, and Battery.
|HTML5 And JavaScript Benchmarks
|Browsermark 2.0, JSBench, Peacekeeper 2.0, WebXPRT 2013
|CPU Core Benchmarks
|AnTuTu X (Anti-Detection), Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), Geekbench 3 Pro (Anti-Detection), MobileXPRT 2013
|GPU Core Benchmarks
|3DMark (Anti-Detection), Basemark X 1.1 Full (Anti-Detection), GFXBench 3.0 Corporate
|GPGPU Benchmarks
|CompuBenchRS
|Display Measurements
|Brightness(Min/Max), Black Level, Contrast Ratio, Gamma, Color Temperature, Color Gamut (sRGB/AdobeRGB)
|Battery Tests
|Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), BatteryXPRT 2014, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate
Test Methodology
All handsets are benchmarked on a fully updated copy of the device's stock software. The table below lists other common device settings that we standardize to before testing.
|Bluetooth
|Off
|Brightness
|200 nits
|Cellular
|SIM card removed
|Display Mode
|Device Default (nonadaptive)
|Location Services
|Off
|Power
|Battery
|Sleep
|Never (or longest available interval)
|Volume
|Muted
|Wi-Fi
|On
Furthermore, for browser-based testing on Android, we're employing a static version of the Chromium-based Opera in order to keep the browser version even across all devices. Due to platform restrictions, Safari is the best choice for iOS-based devices, while Internet Explorer is the only game in town on Windows RT.
Comparison System Specs
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon family is very popular among Android handset OEMs, with most current high-end phones coming with a Snapdragon 800 series SoC. The OnePlus One is no exception, using the highest performing 8974AC variant of Snapdragon 801. We’ll be comparing the One to the LG G3 and Samsung Galaxy S5, both flagship phones that use the same SoC. The HTC One (M8) is also a current flagship device, but uses the 8974AB version of the 801, which has a lower CPU clock speed. The brand new Galaxy Note 4 uses the latest Snapdragon 805 SoC.
The table below contains all the pertinent technical specifications for today’s comparison units:
With such similar hardware, should come similar performance results. The HTC One (M8) should be a tick slower in system and web benchmarks due to its lower clocked CPU, and the OnePlus One’s performance should be nearly identical to the LG G3 and Galaxy S5. While the Snapdragon 801 is still considered top-tier, it’s no longer cutting-edge. The recently released iPhone 6 Plus and Galaxy Note 4 both include the latest technology that Apple, Qualcomm, and Imagination offer, which should move them to the front of the pack in both CPU and GPU performance.
If this is a phone from Apple, people will only ask when they can buy it. They don't real care about of the specification.
This is the different.
For about USD 350 you can't really do any better. They could sell it for 550-600, but they won't.
CM12 (Lollipop- based) is around the corner.
Only thing they botched really big was the sales; this phone had a huge potential to when first launched, but making it almost impossible to buy doesn't help.
Things that really dissapointed me are:
- display is yellowish, at least was on all three pieces I owned
- it's made out of cheap plastics, I don't care it feels "great", I wanted metalic phone, like they said it's gonna be in the beginning
- one of the pieces was doing purplish photos
- it's way too big
- CM is fine, but still misses some of the basic features offered by 3rd party GUi from Samsung/HTC, which are in my eyes normal - RMAing the 1+1 is a hell, You need to send it back, wait and stuff, thank You, but no
In general I bought the first one for 290 euro, second one for 250 euro, and third one for 390 euro, which are pretty good prices in my country for these phones, and all were a disaster :\