OnePlus One Review

How We Tested

Benchmark Suite

Our current Android test line-up comprises six key sections: CPU, Web, GPU, GPGPU, Display, and Battery.

HTML5 And JavaScript Benchmarks Browsermark 2.0, JSBench, Peacekeeper 2.0, WebXPRT 2013 CPU Core Benchmarks AnTuTu X (Anti-Detection), Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), Geekbench 3 Pro (Anti-Detection), MobileXPRT 2013 GPU Core Benchmarks 3DMark (Anti-Detection), Basemark X 1.1 Full (Anti-Detection), GFXBench 3.0 Corporate GPGPU Benchmarks CompuBenchRS Display Measurements Brightness(Min/Max), Black Level, Contrast Ratio, Gamma, Color Temperature, Color Gamut (sRGB/AdobeRGB) Battery Tests Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), BatteryXPRT 2014, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate

Test Methodology

All handsets are benchmarked on a fully updated copy of the device's stock software. The table below lists other common device settings that we standardize to before testing.

Bluetooth Off Brightness 200 nits Cellular SIM card removed Display Mode Device Default (nonadaptive) Location Services Off Power Battery Sleep Never (or longest available interval) Volume Muted Wi-Fi On

Furthermore, for browser-based testing on Android, we're employing a static version of the Chromium-based Opera in order to keep the browser version even across all devices. Due to platform restrictions, Safari is the best choice for iOS-based devices, while Internet Explorer is the only game in town on Windows RT.

Comparison System Specs

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon family is very popular among Android handset OEMs, with most current high-end phones coming with a Snapdragon 800 series SoC. The OnePlus One is no exception, using the highest performing 8974AC variant of Snapdragon 801. We’ll be comparing the One to the LG G3 and Samsung Galaxy S5, both flagship phones that use the same SoC. The HTC One (M8) is also a current flagship device, but uses the 8974AB version of the 801, which has a lower CPU clock speed. The brand new Galaxy Note 4 uses the latest Snapdragon 805 SoC.

The table below contains all the pertinent technical specifications for today’s comparison units:

With such similar hardware, should come similar performance results. The HTC One (M8) should be a tick slower in system and web benchmarks due to its lower clocked CPU, and the OnePlus One’s performance should be nearly identical to the LG G3 and Galaxy S5. While the Snapdragon 801 is still considered top-tier, it’s no longer cutting-edge. The recently released iPhone 6 Plus and Galaxy Note 4 both include the latest technology that Apple, Qualcomm, and Imagination offer, which should move them to the front of the pack in both CPU and GPU performance.