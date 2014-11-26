Trending

OnePlus One Review

The OnePlus One has an off-contract price starting at only $299, but don’t call this smartphone cheap. Hiding behind the OnePlus One’s 5.5-inch HD screen is some high-end hardware.

Results: Battery And Throttling

Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection)

The Basemark OS II battery test scores are derived by repeatedly running the devices until enough data has been collected to determine the drain rate of the device.

Despite having the second largest battery of the tested devices (3100 mAh compared to 2600 mAh for the HTC One (M8), 3000 mAh for LG G3, and 2906 mAh for the iPhone 6 Plus), the OnePlus One turns in the lowest score in the Basemark OS II battery test. The G3 scores 5% higher than the One, while the 6 Plus scores 42% higher, both of these devices having the same size display.

GFXBench 3.0 Corporate

GFXBench's battery test measures battery life and performance stability by logging frame and battery discharge rate as the on-screen T-Rex test runs for 30 consecutive iterations. The results are given in two scores: estimated battery life in minutes, and the number of frames rendered on the slowest test run (to gauge if a device is throttling).

Things look a little different when the GPU is responsible for the power drain. The OnePlus One lasts just over three hours while looping the T-Rex benchmark, a little less than the G3.

While the batteries for the G3, Galaxy S5, and Note 4 keep T-Rex running longer, all three exhibit throttling due to high temperatures. The OnePlus One however, maintains the same level of performance for the duration of the benchmark as can be seen in the chart below.

Battery life for the OnePlus One isn’t stellar, coming in just below average for comparable flagship phones. It seems battery life for the One has varied over its brief history, lasting longer on previous software builds. For example, when running build CM11.0-KVT48L, the One lasted 226 minutes, with the same level of performance, in the GFXBench 3 battery test. Basemark OS II battery life scores were also much higher with the older build, with an average score of 829 (scores varied from 658 to 1000). Since this is primarily a software issue, hopefully battery life will increase again with a future update.

Ed. Note: Rerunning the GFXBench 3.0 battery test with the newer CM11.0-XNPH44S software release improves battery life to 226 minutes with 29 fps performance, placing it ahead of the Note 4 and about equal with the Galaxy S5.

  • MrEssesse 26 November 2014 08:25
    You forgot to mention how the iphone 6 plus costs 299 $ with a 2 year contract, unlocked its around 700 $.
  • Mike Coberly 26 November 2014 08:30
    So the device itself supports the CDMA bands, but is not compatible with one of the major CDMA carriers here in the US? What a shame. :( This could easily replace my now aging Galaxy Note 3.
  • kamhagh 26 November 2014 08:53
    wow cyanogen improved a lot since 2005 ! :D im gonna try it again on my nexus 4 :D
  • kamhagh 26 November 2014 08:54
    i meant 2010 :|
  • Memory Ever 26 November 2014 10:50
    Summary is all kind of noise voice out because it's a China phone.
    If this is a phone from Apple, people will only ask when they can buy it. They don't real care about of the specification.

    This is the different.
  • house70 26 November 2014 11:42
    Got one for my wife, she loves it, esp. that she doesn't have to keep an eye on the battery icon anymore. This thing will run forever... Getting another one for myself.
    For about USD 350 you can't really do any better. They could sell it for 550-600, but they won't.
    CM12 (Lollipop- based) is around the corner.

    Only thing they botched really big was the sales; this phone had a huge potential to when first launched, but making it almost impossible to buy doesn't help.
  • uplink-svk 26 November 2014 11:47
    As owner of three 1+1 phones I'm heavily dissapointed with this phone. I really loved the Crysis Music trailer, and there I decided to go for this phone.

    Things that really dissapointed me are:

    - display is yellowish, at least was on all three pieces I owned
    - it's made out of cheap plastics, I don't care it feels "great", I wanted metalic phone, like they said it's gonna be in the beginning
    - one of the pieces was doing purplish photos
    - it's way too big
    - CM is fine, but still misses some of the basic features offered by 3rd party GUi from Samsung/HTC, which are in my eyes normal - RMAing the 1+1 is a hell, You need to send it back, wait and stuff, thank You, but no

    In general I bought the first one for 290 euro, second one for 250 euro, and third one for 390 euro, which are pretty good prices in my country for these phones, and all were a disaster :\
  • rexter 26 November 2014 14:10
    This is what Nexus 6 should have been - price-wise. Watch out Google here's OnePlus. Too bad, you'll need an invitation to get one, why not invite me instead if I give them my e-mail; this just show that the company don't have much stocks to share to every, I suppose? and that pink wall paper reminds me of Ubuntu. I like the black one if I can get my hands on one... or two.
  • Karksken 26 November 2014 14:17
    Can you use this one as phone too or is it just a tablet(review). Smartguys please give us on smartPHONES also the real info as Phone quality, connection quality, e.a. info when you get the out of memory error when there is still a lot of mem available and you SIM is disconnected. How does the apps interact with the phone part.
  • D A 26 November 2014 14:47
    The invites are easy to get with a little patience. I just bought three of them in the last tow weeks. All my invites I got where from google + where previous buyers are giving out the invites hourly. Jut go onto Google plus and do a search for "Oneplus Invite", then click "MOST RECENT". be patient and keep refreshing and be ready to respond to a post where someone is offering an invite... respond with your email address that you would like one. I did this for all three of my invites, there was only one person that did not send me the invite. I was able to get all the invites within an hour.
