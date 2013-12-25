Oppo Find 5 Review: A Phone Of Firsts From A Brand To Watch

Benchmark Results: Battery Life Tests
In order to allow comparison across the various device platforms, our battery benchmark currently only includes a single metric, looped playback of the Sintel 1080p trailer with all devices set to a standardized brightness of 200 nits and volume muted.
Unsurprisingly, given its battery-draining five-inch 1080p display and relatively small 2500 mAh battery, the Find 5 resoundingly comes in last place, managing a run time of just over five hours. As with all battery metrics, this test only indicates the battery life in this specific usage scenario, and the phone's real-world results will vary considerably due to external factors such as the applications run, background processes, screen brightness, timeout settings, volume, notifications, calls, switching tasks, etc.
btw The audio and storage rows in the first page are mixed up.
SOftware is where it lacks, though. I got this because Oppo promised frequent updates to the OS, and TBH the Android-based variant it came with was not too bad of an experience. Then it became clear that the development team does not really know what they're doing (same minor but annoying bugs with every release, now barely coming through with 4.2, etc). They could have given CyanogenMod the kernel and drivers and let them pick up the development. CM-based ROMs are functional, but still plagued by bugs that come from lack of access to proprietary code.
Basically, their approach (at one point there were 2 or 3 versions of ROMs in development, none out of a beta state) stretched them way too thin, and it shows.
Last but not least, ignoring many requests of just embracing AOSP and let the plethora of apps do the rest was not a smart move on Oppo's part.
With this phone, however, I doubt Apple will stick it inside their own chassis and call it ther own. It is mildly interesting, but as is often the case, forays into new market segments by otherwise high quality manufacturers are often precarious.
By all means, get an Oppo Blu-Ray player. As far as the phone, they need to get through their growing pains.
It seemed a bit biased and not truly giving a comparison with current market phones.