Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Results: Far Cry 3
Low to medium resolutions again conspire against the dual-GPU builds, this time in Far Cry 3. Both configurations pull ahead when we test using triple-screen resolutions, at least.
The things we said about our High Quality settings in Far Cry 3 become even more apparent when we shift up to the Ultra Quality preset. Origin PC's pair of GeForce GTX 780 Tis turn a loss at 1920x1080 (to our SBM setup) into a decisive win at 4800x900 and 5760x1080.
Loving the small form factor and performance though.
How loud does this system have to get to handle all that heat?
I am guessing that it will be pretty noisy; probably the biggest downside to putting so much performance in such a small package.
Ah, but 17+73=90. It never reached max fan speed :)
Quiet, powerful and a small footprint.
That is a great combination in my book :)