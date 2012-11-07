Origin PC Eon11-S: Great Gaming Performance From A Tiny Notebook?

Inside Origin PC's Eon11-S

Shown opened up and from the bottom, Origin PC's diminutive Eon11-S has just enough room inside for a single 2.5” drive, a CPU, a discrete GPU, a mini-PCIe card, and two DDR3 SO-DIMMs. By virtue of its dimensions and creative copper piping, the CPU and graphics processor share the same heat sink and fan.

Realtek’s RTL723AS 802.11n/Bluetooth combo is the default PCIe card, and available upgrades from Intel and Qualcomm also include Bluetooth connectivity. The only upgrade Origin armed our test bed with, however, was a Samsung 830 256 GB SSD.

Replaceable graphics modules are impractical in notebooks this small, so Nvidia’s GeForce GT 650M is soldered directly to the motherboard (on the right side of the picture above). CPU options range from the lowly dual-core Pentium B960 to the mighty Core i7-3840QM.

Origin PC’s build sheet said that we should have had 8 GB of DDR3-1600, but we actually found 8 GB of Kingston DDR3-1333 inside our Eon11-S. Admittedly, the performance benefit of 1600 MT/s memory would have been minimal. But we're pretty sure a customer who paid for DDR3-1600 wouldn't be overly enthused about receiving a lesser component.