Origin PC Eon11-S: Great Gaming Performance From A Tiny Notebook?

Test Settings And Benchmarks

You're probably wondering if we're going to go off, yet again, on the naming conventions used by graphics vendors to describe their mobile GPUs. Have AMD and Nvidia finally decided to stick with branding that reflects performance relative to existing desktop hardware?

Desktop vs Mobile GeForce Graphics Desktop GeForce GTX 650 GeForce GT 650M Desktop GeForce GT 640 Architecture Kepler (GK107) Kepler (GK107) Kepler (GK107) Transistors 1.3 billion 1.3 billion 1.3 billion Engine Clock 1058 MHz 850 MHz 900 MHz Cuda Cores 384 384 384 Texture Units 32 32 32 ROP Units 16 16 16 Compute Performance 812.5 GFLOPS 652.8 GFLOPS 691 GFLOPS DRAM Type GDDR5-5000 DDR3-1800 GDDR5-1782 DRAM Interface 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 80 GB/s 28.8 GB/s 28.5 GB/s TDP 64 W 45 W 65 W

Well, Nvidia is still guilty of over-ambitiously naming a desktop GeForce GT 640 as a slower GeForce GT 650M. But notice that it doesn't try nudging the mobile part up to a GTX-branded solution. That makes the GeForce GT 650M the most honest attempt at drawing a parallel between mobile and desktop hardware we've seen since ATI first renamed its Radeon 9600 XT to the Mobility 9700.

Test System Configuration Origin PC Eon11-S Eurocom Racer 2.0 CPU Intel Core i7-3720QM 2.6 - 3.6 GHz, Four Cores, Eight Threads, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache Intel Core i7-3820QM 2.7 - 3.7 GHz, Four Cores, Eight Threads, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache Chipset Intel HM76 Express PCH Intel HM77 Express PCH RAM 2 x Kingston KVR1333D3S9/4G 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 CL9 Samsung M473B5273DH0-YK0, 12 GB (3 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 C11 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GT 650M: 850 MHz, 2 GB DDR3-1800: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660M: 835 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-4000 Graphics 2 Nvidia GeForce GTX 675M: 620 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-3000 Hard Drive Samsung 830-series MZ-7PC256D, 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Intel SSD 520 SSDSC2CW120A3, 120 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Integrated Gigabit Networking Power EDAC 20 V, 6 A Adapter FSP 19 V, 9.47 A Adapter Software Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium x64 Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 306.23 Nvidia GeForce 302.71

It's always difficult to create fair comparisons between machines when we only get a few weeks with each notebook at a time. As an example, we don’t yet have enough DiRT Showdown data to use the game in a comparison, but we're already in the process of switching from that title to F1 2012. At least you can look forward to Metro 2033, a very old game, getting retired in the near future.