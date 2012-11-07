Trending

Origin PC Eon11-S: Great Gaming Performance From A Tiny Notebook?

By

Is the tug-of-war between gaming performance and portability finally over? Origin PC believes that Lucidlogix's software can help bring these two ideas together, combining Nvidia's GeForce GT 650M and Intel's Core i7-3720QM in an 11.6” chassis.

Test Settings And Benchmarks

You're probably wondering if we're going to go off, yet again, on the naming conventions used by graphics vendors to describe their mobile GPUs. Have AMD and Nvidia finally decided to stick with branding that reflects performance relative to existing desktop hardware?

Desktop vs Mobile GeForce Graphics
Desktop GeForce GTX 650GeForce GT 650MDesktop GeForce GT 640
ArchitectureKepler (GK107)Kepler (GK107)Kepler (GK107)
Transistors1.3 billion1.3 billion1.3 billion
Engine Clock1058 MHz850 MHz900 MHz
Cuda Cores384384384
Texture Units323232
ROP Units161616
Compute Performance812.5 GFLOPS652.8 GFLOPS691 GFLOPS
DRAM TypeGDDR5-5000DDR3-1800GDDR5-1782
DRAM Interface128-bit128-bit128-bit
Memory Bandwidth80 GB/s28.8 GB/s28.5 GB/s
TDP64 W45 W65 W

Well, Nvidia is still guilty of over-ambitiously naming a desktop GeForce GT 640 as a slower GeForce GT 650M. But notice that it doesn't try nudging the mobile part up to a GTX-branded solution. That makes the GeForce GT 650M the most honest attempt at drawing a parallel between mobile and desktop hardware we've seen since ATI first renamed its Radeon 9600 XT to the Mobility 9700.

Test System Configuration
Origin PC Eon11-SEurocom Racer 2.0
CPUIntel Core i7-3720QM 2.6 - 3.6 GHz, Four Cores, Eight Threads, 6 MB Shared L3 CacheIntel Core i7-3820QM 2.7 - 3.7 GHz, Four Cores, Eight Threads, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache
ChipsetIntel HM76 Express PCHIntel HM77 Express PCH
RAM2 x Kingston KVR1333D3S9/4G 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 CL9Samsung M473B5273DH0-YK0, 12 GB (3 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 C11
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GT 650M: 850 MHz, 2 GB DDR3-1800:Nvidia GeForce GTX 660M: 835 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-4000
Graphics 2Nvidia GeForce GTX 675M: 620 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-3000
Hard DriveSamsung 830-series MZ-7PC256D, 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSDIntel SSD 520 SSDSC2CW120A3, 120 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
SoundIntegrated HD AudioIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit NetworkingIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerEDAC 20 V, 6 A AdapterFSP 19 V, 9.47 A Adapter
Software
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Home Premium x64Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
GraphicsNvidia GeForce 306.23Nvidia GeForce 302.71

It's always difficult to create fair comparisons between machines when we only get a few weeks with each notebook at a time. As an example, we don’t yet have enough DiRT Showdown data to use the game in a comparison, but we're already in the process of switching from that title to F1 2012. At least you can look forward to Metro 2033, a very old game, getting retired in the near future.

Benchmark Configuration
3D Games
Battlefield 3Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Seconds Fraps Test Set 1: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Defaults (4x AA, 16x AF)
DiRT 3V1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
Metro 2033Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene Test Set 1: DX11, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX, No DoF Test Set 2: DX11, Very High, 4x AA, 16x AF, No PhysX, DoF On
Elder Scrolls V: SkyrimUpdate 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25 Seconds Fraps Test Set 1: High Detail Defaults (8x AA, 8x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Detail Defaults (8x AA, 16x AF)
StarCraft IIVersion 1.5.3, Tom's Hardware custom map Test Set 1: High Texture, High Quality Test Set 2: Ultra Textures, Extreme Quality
Audio/Video Encoding
iTunesVersion 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
Lame MP3Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion 0.9.5: "Big Buck Bunny" (720x480, 23.972 FPS) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
MainConcept ReferenceVersion: 2.2.0.5440: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
Productivity
Adobe Photoshop CS5Version 12.1 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
Autodesk 3ds Max 2012Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
WinZipVersion 15.5 Pro: THG-Workload (464 MB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
WinRARVersion 4.01: THG-Workload (464 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
7-ZipVersion 9.22: THG-Workload (464 MB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
ABBYY FineReaderVersion 10.0.102.82: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
