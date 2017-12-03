GeForce GTX 1080 Ti At 2.5 GHz+: Overclocking On Air, Water, And LN2

Overclocking Under Air Cooling
Before starting our tests with water cooling, we took several measurements using MSI's stock air cooler. These serve as our baseline. The factory voltages we used were 1.06V for Nvidia's GP102 processor and 1.38V for the VRAM.
At an ambient temperature around 25°C, we forced the cooling fans to operate at a 70% duty cycle and pushed the Power Limit to its 115% maximum, hopefully reducing the frequency pull-back under load. With those settings, our GPU crested 50°C, but never went beyond the 60s.
The table below includes peak clock rates in Futuremark's 3DMark Time Spy benchmark. First, we tried maximizing the GPU frequency. Then we overclocked the memory. After several random crashes, we figured out that the GPU was less stable after the memory was overclocked as well. This forced us back to the drawing board in search of a better balance between both overclocks.
Only the third and fourth cards were tested in this section, since our first and second boards were delivered without a heat sink.
|Frequencies for 3DMark Time Spy
|GPU
|RAM
|Card #3
|2040 MHz
|1540 MHz (12,320 MT/s)
|Card #4
|2050 MHz
|1540 MHz (12,320 MT/s)
@Defekter_Engel it's the boiling (i.e. changing state from liquid to gas) of the LN2 that keeps it cold. Also, trying to keep it liquid would result in extreme pressure building up.
Condensation is exothermic.
Staying the same is thermally neutral.
Condensing room temperature nitrogen gas to liquid would be an exothermic phase change. (This is what you pay for when buying LN2. Nitrogen gas itself is quite literally all around you, although with some "impurities" like oxygen.)
Pouring your liquid LN2 into an area with standard atmospheric pressure allows the liquid to evaporate and expand.
The ideal gas law states that when a gas expands it also becomes cooler.
On the opposing side when a gas is compressed it becomes hotter.
(This heat is what supplies our sun with the temperatures necessary for nuclear fusion.)
My 1080 FTW died twice in 10 months... these were two brand new cards. Hell no, EVGA PCB quality is far from MSI.
When talking about closed loops you always need a radiator or some device to remove heat from the system.
LN2 in the conventional sense does not need a radiator due to it achieving its heat removing properties by evaporation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heat_capacity#Table_of_specific_heat_capacities
https://www.aiche.org/resources/publications/cep/2015/september/cool-down-liquid-nitrogen
Specific heat is the ability of a material to store thermal energy
Water: 4.18
Ammonia: 4.7
Hydrogen gas: 14.3
Liquid Nitrogen: 1.08 at 1 atmospheric pressure
Technically Ammonia has a higher heat capacity than water, but due to ammonia boiling at −33.34 °C you would need to keep the temperature of your closed loop below that which is achievable.
The issue with ammonia comes with ammonia's acidity slowly corroding most metals along with its toxicity to most forms of life.
Depending on how much ammonia is in your loop it could be highly hazardous if your house were to lose power and your loop was unable to sustain the pressure of all the ammonia flashing to gas.
Hence why consumers don't use ammonia for cooling.
(Industry might for some obscure purpose, but other chemicals are much safer)
As for hydrogen:
It requires a massive amount of energy to make it a liquid, -252°C or 21 kelvin.
This means super insulting your pipes as well.
We can't have room temperature air causing convection/conduction to occur against our 21 kelvin pipes.
On top of that any leaks you might have require the evacuation of the neighborhood.
I couldn't find the specific heat of liquid hydrogen, but it's best to not try to find it lol.
Now we full circle back to liquid nitrogen;
Cooling nitrogen to its liquid state, -196 °C or 63 Kelvin, requires a lot of energy.
We again need to super insulate the pipes against heat transfer.
Liquid nitrogen also has a specific heat 1/4 that of water.
This means that it will heat up much faster than water causing your radiator to work even harder to cool it back down to a liquid state.
You can make a closed liquid nitrogen loop with a highly specialized radiator such as one implementing a peltier heat pump, but the thermal properties of liquid nitrogen make it highly inefficient.
This makes liquid nitrogen only suitable for short term record-breaking through its heat transfer through evaporation