Micron RealSSD P320h Review: A PCIe Drive Capable Of 3.2 GB/s

Enterprise Workload Performance

The next set of tests simulates different enterprise workloads, including database, file server, Web server, and workstation configurations.

Our Iometer database workload (also categorized as transaction processing) involves purely random I/O. Its profile consists of 67% reads and 33% writes using 8 KB transfers.

The P320h maintains a steady lead over OCZ's Z-Drive R4 across all queue depths. This should come as no surprise given what we saw on the previous page, and considering that this workload is more heavily weighted towards reads.

The file server workload consists of 80% random reads of varying transfer sizes. Because the P320h has an advantage over OCZ's Z-Drive R4 in random reads, we thought these results would look a lot more like the database chart. To our surprise, though, the Z-Drive R4 holds its own against the P320h, edging it out at almost all queue depths.

Originally, we left off at a queue depth of 256. But after reviewing the results, it looked like the P320h had a little bit left in its proverbial tank. So, we reran the numbers at queue depths of 512 and 1024, too. Under that extra load, the P320h finally came out on top.

The Web server (100% read, varying transfer size) and workstation (80% reads, 80% random) workloads don't provide nearly as much drama. The P320h easily tops the Z-Drive R4 and SSD 910 at all queue depths.