Micron's RealSSD P400e: Affordable SSD Storage For The Enterprise?

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.1 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-Z68X-UD7-B3
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s
|Tested Drives
|Intel SSD 710 200 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: -
|Intel SSD 320 300 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: -
|Intel SSD 520 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: -
|Micron RealSSD P400e 200 GB SAS 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0142
|Graphics
|Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS Gold
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.6.0.1002 Virtu: 1.1.101
|Benchmarks
|Iometer 1.1.0
|# Workers = 4, 4 KB Random: LBA= Full Span varying Queue Depths, 128 KB And 2 MB Sequential
|Enterprise Testing: Iometer Workloads
|Read
|Random
|Transfer Size
|Database
|67%
|100%
|8 KB - 100%
|File server
|80%
|100%
|512 Bytes – 10%1 KB – 5%2 KB – 5%4 KB – 60%8 KB – 2%16 KB – 4%32 KB – 4%64 KB – 10%
|Web server
|100%
|100%
|512 Bytes – 22%1 KB – 15%2 KB – 8%4 KB – 23%8 KB – 15%16 KB – 2%32 KB - 6%64 KB – 7%128 KB – 1%512 KB – 1%
