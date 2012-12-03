iBuyPower P500X And P900DX Workstations, Reviewed

Encoding: HandBrake And LAME
HandBrake
Our HandBrake encoding test shows the P900DX as the clear leader, but only by 47%. Previous tests have shown that HandBrake favors both clock rate and the Ivy Bridge architecture, giving the P500X a small edge against its competition.
LAME
Due to its single-threaded nature, LAME favors the P500X's clock rate and architecture over the parallelism and memory bandwidth wielded by the P900DX. Even so, the P500X only manages a 5% lead.
Quadrao 4000 was all stutters, GTX 295 is buttery smooth.
This is like someone complaining that a screwdriver is really bad at pounding in nails. Learn to use the right tools for the job at hand.