iBuyPower P500X And P900DX Workstations, Reviewed

Armed with updated workstation benchmarks, we have two systems from iBuyPower in the lab today: a $2,000 quad-core entry-level rig, and an $8,000 sixteen-core behemoth. With $6,000 separating the two, is the performance spread really what you'd expect?

Encoding: HandBrake And LAME

HandBrake

Our HandBrake encoding test shows the P900DX as the clear leader, but only by 47%. Previous tests have shown that HandBrake favors both clock rate and the Ivy Bridge architecture, giving the P500X a small edge against its competition.

LAME

Due to its single-threaded nature, LAME favors the P500X's clock rate and architecture over the parallelism and memory bandwidth wielded by the P900DX. Even so, the P500X only manages a 5% lead.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sprucegroose 03 December 2012 12:09
    The P900DX would be about $6500 for the parts alone. It also comes with warranty, and if you are the type of person using it, the time building it and repairing it might offset the price difference. On the other hand, you could put in better components for the same price.
  • Draven35 03 December 2012 12:17
    Pretty much right on all counts, there
  • manitoublack 03 December 2012 13:40
    We've got the Quadro 4000's at work and they're junk. GTX280 is faster and they were released in 2008. I pulled mine and installed my old GTX295, made a huge difference using the mine modelling software.

    Quadrao 4000 was all stutters, GTX 295 is buttery smooth.
  • samuelspark 03 December 2012 17:37
    Is it the new H60i or the old H60?
  • Draven35 03 December 2012 17:46
    Its the old H60.
  • csf60 04 December 2012 02:20
    manitoublackWe've got the Quadro 4000's at work and they're junk. GTX280 is faster and they were released in 2008. I pulled mine and installed my old GTX295, made a huge difference using the mine modelling software.Quadrao 4000 was all stutters, GTX 295 is buttery smooth. that's because workstation cards are not meant to be fast at rendering frames. They are fast at doing many simple batch calculations like ray tracing, fluid movement or video editing.
  • j2j663 04 December 2012 05:37
    manitoublackWe've got the Quadro 4000's at work and they're junk. GTX280 is faster and they were released in 2008. I pulled mine and installed my old GTX295, made a huge difference using the mine modelling software.Quadrao 4000 was all stutters, GTX 295 is buttery smooth.
    This is like someone complaining that a screwdriver is really bad at pounding in nails. Learn to use the right tools for the job at hand.
  • 05 December 2012 09:19
    I'm curious about the After Effects performance. What were your memory settings when rendering multiple frames simultaneously?
    Reply
  • Draven35 05 December 2012 09:51
    they varied, I had to set them between 3gb and the minimum in order to the the maximum number of cores. I have a working theory on the AE problem that i will test next opportunity.
    Reply
  • 05 December 2012 10:34
    Wow, odd. Anywhere I could get an update on your progress once you test your hypothesis? I'd love to figure out what is causing that result. It should be destroying that benchmark.
