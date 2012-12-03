iBuyPower P500X And P900DX Workstations, Reviewed

Test Configuration And Benchmark Suite

Test Configuration

iBuyPower P500X iBuyPower P900DX Processors Intel Xeon E3 1270v2, 3.5 GHz, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled 2 x Intel Xeon E5 2687W, 3.1 GHz, LGA 2011, 20 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Cooler Asetek 550LC 2x Corsair H60 Motherboard Asus P8B WS, BIOS 2009 Asus Z9PE-D8 WS, BIOS 0503 RAM 2 x Kingston KVR1333D3E9S/4G, ECC DDR3-1333 CAS9 8 x Kingston KVR1333D3E9S/4G, ECC DDR3-1333 CAS9 Graphics PNY Quadro 2000 1 GB625/1300 GPU/Memory clock128-bit GDDR5, 42 GB/s Bandwidth192 CUDA cores PNY Quadro 4000 2 GB475/700 MHz GPU/Memory clock256-bit GDDR5, 90 GB/s Bandwidth256 CUDA cores Solid State Drive Kingston HyperX SH100S3/120G120 GB MLC NAND SSD Intel SSD 520 Series SSDSC2CW240A3240 GB MLC NAND SSD Hard Drive HGST HDS732020BLA642 2 TB7K3000 7200 RPM HGST HDS732020BLA642 2 TB7K3000 7200 RPM Optical Lite-On iHAS124-04(C) 24x Dual LayerDVD±RW Writer Lite-On iHAS124-04(C) 24x Dual LayerDVD±RW Writer Sound Echo Digital Audio AudioFire 2(not included in price) Echo Digital Audio AudioFire 2(not included in price) Network Integrated Intel 82754L Integrated Intel 82754L FireWire Integrated VIA 6308S Integrated VIA Power Supply Corsair TX650 V280 PLUS Bronze 650 W Thermaltake Toughpower Grand TPG-850M80 PLUS Gold 850 W Case Cooler Master Silencio 550 iBuyPower Erebus GT Software OS Windows 7 Professional x64 Windows 7 Professional x64 Graphics Driver Quadro Driver 296.88 Quadro Driver 296.88 Audio Driver 5.7.6 5.7.6 Warranty and Price Warranty Three Year Labor, One Year Parts Three Year Labor, One Year Parts Price As Configured $1,999 $7,816

Benchmark Suite

We’ve made some revisions to the workstation benchmarks, namely adding the often-requested Autodesk tests: 3ds Max and Maya. Both benchmarks include rendering and OpenGL/DirectX real-time tests, and the 3ds Max tests also includes renders in Chaos Group’s V-Ray 2.3. CPU-based rendering (mental ray and V-Ray) as well as GPU-accelerated rendering (iray and V-RayRT) are represented in these new tests.

Note: Testing was conducted before the new SPECapc for Maya 2013 became available, and SPECviewperf 11 is still the current version.