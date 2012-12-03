iBuyPower P500X And P900DX Workstations, Reviewed

Test Configuration And Benchmark Suite
Test Configuration
|iBuyPower P500X
|iBuyPower P900DX
|Processors
|Intel Xeon E3 1270v2, 3.5 GHz, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|2 x Intel Xeon E5 2687W, 3.1 GHz, LGA 2011, 20 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Cooler
|Asetek 550LC
|2x Corsair H60
|Motherboard
|Asus P8B WS, BIOS 2009
|Asus Z9PE-D8 WS, BIOS 0503
|RAM
|2 x Kingston KVR1333D3E9S/4G, ECC DDR3-1333 CAS9
|8 x Kingston KVR1333D3E9S/4G, ECC DDR3-1333 CAS9
|Graphics
|PNY Quadro 2000 1 GB625/1300 GPU/Memory clock128-bit GDDR5, 42 GB/s Bandwidth192 CUDA cores
|PNY Quadro 4000 2 GB475/700 MHz GPU/Memory clock256-bit GDDR5, 90 GB/s Bandwidth256 CUDA cores
|Solid State Drive
|Kingston HyperX SH100S3/120G120 GB MLC NAND SSD
|Intel SSD 520 Series SSDSC2CW240A3240 GB MLC NAND SSD
|Hard Drive
|HGST HDS732020BLA642 2 TB7K3000 7200 RPM
|HGST HDS732020BLA642 2 TB7K3000 7200 RPM
|Optical
|Lite-On iHAS124-04(C) 24x Dual LayerDVD±RW Writer
|Lite-On iHAS124-04(C) 24x Dual LayerDVD±RW Writer
|Sound
|Echo Digital Audio AudioFire 2(not included in price)
|Echo Digital Audio AudioFire 2(not included in price)
|Network
|Integrated Intel 82754L
|Integrated Intel 82754L
|FireWire
|Integrated VIA 6308S
|Integrated VIA
|Power Supply
|Corsair TX650 V280 PLUS Bronze 650 W
|Thermaltake Toughpower Grand TPG-850M80 PLUS Gold 850 W
|Case
|Cooler Master Silencio 550
|iBuyPower Erebus GT
|Software
|OS
|Windows 7 Professional x64
|Windows 7 Professional x64
|Graphics Driver
|Quadro Driver 296.88
|Quadro Driver 296.88
|Audio Driver
|5.7.6
|5.7.6
|Warranty and Price
|Warranty
|Three Year Labor, One Year Parts
|Three Year Labor, One Year Parts
|Price As Configured
|$1,999
|$7,816
Benchmark Suite
We’ve made some revisions to the workstation benchmarks, namely adding the often-requested Autodesk tests: 3ds Max and Maya. Both benchmarks include rendering and OpenGL/DirectX real-time tests, and the 3ds Max tests also includes renders in Chaos Group’s V-Ray 2.3. CPU-based rendering (mental ray and V-Ray) as well as GPU-accelerated rendering (iray and V-RayRT) are represented in these new tests.
Note: Testing was conducted before the new SPECapc for Maya 2013 became available, and SPECviewperf 11 is still the current version.
|Application Benchmarks and Settings
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28, LZMA2, Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinRAR
|Version: 4.2 RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinZip
|Version 16.5 Pro, Best Method, ZIPX, Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|NewTek LightWave 3D 11
|Custom workload: High-polygon-count Tom’s Hardware logoModeler test: Scripted cloning of surface details across a segment of the logoRender test: 1920x1080 render of logo with photoreal motion blur, ray-traced shadows, global illuminationOpenGL Test: Generate OpenGL preview of animation for real-time playback on screen
|Blender
|Version: 2.62 Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, Resolution: 1920x1080, Anti-Aliasing: 8x, Render: THG.blend frame 1, Cycles renderer and internal tile renderer (9x9)
|e-on software Vue 10.5 PLE
|Custom workload: Landscape (generated in Vue 8 full version and imported into PLE)
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2013
|Space Flyby Mentalray, Frame 248, 1440x1080Tom’s Hardware Logo render in V-Ray, 1920x1080, global illumination, photorealistic motion blur, ray-traced shadowsCreate Nitrous preview of logo scene, to Y: RAM driveAutodesk chair scene in iray, 1920x1080, 250 passes, GPU (CUDA) only renderingCar render in V-RayRT, 1920x1080, 256 passes, CUDA only
|Autodesk Maya 2013
|Tom’s Hardware Logo render in mental ray, 1920x1080, global illumination, photorealistic motion blur, ray-traced shadowsCreate Playblast of logo scene, to Y: ram drive
|SolidWorks 2010
|PhotoView 360 Render 01-Lighter Explode.SLDASM (SolidMuse.com) Image Output Resolution: 1920x1080, Render: Preview Quality “Good”, Final Render Quality “Best”
|Maxon Cinebench r11.5
|3D Rendering and OpenGL Benchmarks, built-in benchmarks with default settings
|Adobe Premiere Pro CS6
|Custom Workload: Edit of 59.94 FPS 720p DVCProHD footage, with transitions and some color correction, Render To Work Area.Paladin Workload
|Adobe Media Encoder CS6
|Custom Workload: Take Premiere Pro edit and render to H.264 720p @59.94 FPS for Blu-ray
|Adobe Photoshop CS6
|Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates filters
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Custom Workload: SD motion graphics sequence with three picture-in-picture frames sourced from 720p HD
|Cockos Reaper v 4.25
|DAWBench Universal 2012: Test number of simultaneous copies of Wave Arts MultiDynamics 5 that the system can effectively runCustom Workload: Render and mix down to .wav custom score project, multiple tracks of audio, VST synthesizers and effects
|Visual Studio 2010
|Compile Chrome project (1/31/2012) with devenv.com /build Release
|Encoding Benchmarks and Settings
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.5Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|SPECviewperf 11
|Default GUI options; Workloads: CATIA, EnSight, LightWave, Maya, Pro/E, SolidWorks, Teamcenter Visualization Mockup, Siemens NX
|LuxMark 2.0
|OpenCL-based rendering benchmark, default settings
|CASE Euler3d
|CFD simulation over NACA 445.6 aeroelastic test wing at Mach 0.5
|Thesycon DPC Latency Checker
|DPC Latency Checker, run with default settings
|SiSoftware Sandra
|CPU Test=CPU Arithmetic/Multimedia, Memory Test=Bandwidth Benchmark, Cryptography
Quadrao 4000 was all stutters, GTX 295 is buttery smooth.
This is like someone complaining that a screwdriver is really bad at pounding in nails. Learn to use the right tools for the job at hand.