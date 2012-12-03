Trending

iBuyPower P500X And P900DX Workstations, Reviewed

By

Armed with updated workstation benchmarks, we have two systems from iBuyPower in the lab today: a $2,000 quad-core entry-level rig, and an $8,000 sixteen-core behemoth. With $6,000 separating the two, is the performance spread really what you'd expect?

Synthetics: Sandra And Euler3d

SiSoft Sandra 2012

Sandra is a fairly common diagnostic on Tom's Hardware because it's easy to use, gives us reproducible results, and very precisely isolates specific subsystems.

With identical memory modules in both systems, Sandra’s memory test results are fairly predictable. The quad-channel LGA 2011-based system shows 3.82 times the performance of the dual-channel LGA 1155-based system, which is close enough to the theoretical 4x improvement. That's impressive scaling.

The Sandra multimedia benchmark shows a similar delta. The LGA 2011-based P900DX, with four times the theoretical memory bandwidth and number of cores, shows a 3.7x lead over the P500X baseline system. Meanwhile. the arithmetic benchmark shows the P900DX with a 3.6x edge over the more entry-level workstation.

The cryptography results are slightly narrower, with the more expensive system showing a 3.87x gain in AES-256, but only a 2.9x increase in SHA-256. Because both Xeons benefit from AES-NI, they're bound by memory performance, which feeds the processors as fast as they're able to execute instructions. On the other hands, SHA-256 is bound by compute power, since the workload is software-based.

The Sandra results are slightly weighted by the LGA 1155-based machine's Ivy Bridge architecture and higher clock rate. In contrast, the P900DX operates at a lower frequency and centers on Sandy Bridge-E. That's why the higher-end workstation isn't exactly four times faster.

CASE Euler3D

Euler3D is a benchmark developed by the CASE Lab at Oklahoma State University. It simulates a Mach 0.5 airflow over a AGARD 445.6 aeroelastic test wing. This test is 32-bit because the developers feel that 64-bit compilers aren't quite as mature, and prefer to keep results standardized to the 32-bit version. However, the benchmark is fully threaded and multiprocessor-aware, automatically detecting the number of cores and launching the appropriate number of threads.

The P900DX demonstrates a 3.17x increase over the P500X. While this result is still impressive, it illustrates the less-than-4x scaling discussed previously.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sprucegroose 03 December 2012 12:09
    The P900DX would be about $6500 for the parts alone. It also comes with warranty, and if you are the type of person using it, the time building it and repairing it might offset the price difference. On the other hand, you could put in better components for the same price.
    Reply
  • Draven35 03 December 2012 12:17
    Pretty much right on all counts, there
    Reply
  • manitoublack 03 December 2012 13:40
    We've got the Quadro 4000's at work and they're junk. GTX280 is faster and they were released in 2008. I pulled mine and installed my old GTX295, made a huge difference using the mine modelling software.

    Quadrao 4000 was all stutters, GTX 295 is buttery smooth.
    Reply
  • samuelspark 03 December 2012 17:37
    Is it the new H60i or the old H60?
    Reply
  • Draven35 03 December 2012 17:46
    Its the old H60.
    Reply
  • csf60 04 December 2012 02:20
    manitoublackWe've got the Quadro 4000's at work and they're junk. GTX280 is faster and they were released in 2008. I pulled mine and installed my old GTX295, made a huge difference using the mine modelling software.Quadrao 4000 was all stutters, GTX 295 is buttery smooth. that's because workstation cards are not meant to be fast at rendering frames. They are fast at doing many simple batch calculations like ray tracing, fluid movement or video editing.
    Reply
  • j2j663 04 December 2012 05:37
    manitoublackWe've got the Quadro 4000's at work and they're junk. GTX280 is faster and they were released in 2008. I pulled mine and installed my old GTX295, made a huge difference using the mine modelling software.Quadrao 4000 was all stutters, GTX 295 is buttery smooth.
    This is like someone complaining that a screwdriver is really bad at pounding in nails. Learn to use the right tools for the job at hand.
    Reply
  • 05 December 2012 09:19
    I'm curious about the After Effects performance. What were your memory settings when rendering multiple frames simultaneously?
    Reply
  • Draven35 05 December 2012 09:51
    they varied, I had to set them between 3gb and the minimum in order to the the maximum number of cores. I have a working theory on the AE problem that i will test next opportunity.
    Reply
  • 05 December 2012 10:34
    Wow, odd. Anywhere I could get an update on your progress once you test your hypothesis? I'd love to figure out what is causing that result. It should be destroying that benchmark.
    Reply