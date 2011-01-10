P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Apple iTunes likes Asus and MSI, even though these two boards had no factory-default overclock. Jetway’s last-place position is likely due to the Turbo Boost malfunction of its pre-release firmware, while Gigabyte’s slower-than-average results would be much more difficult to explain.

Another two-way tie occurs in HandBrake, but this time it’s with ECS and Biostar.

Gigabyte might have fallen behind in iTunes, but it surges ahead in Xvid encoding.

A six-way tie in MainConcept reflects what we expected to happen in every encoding application.