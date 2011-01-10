P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

TP67XE UEFI
Biostar’s new UEFI layout remains true to the menus of past BIOS, welcoming fans of the brand. Nearly every performance-affecting setting can still be found in its O.N.E. menu.
Base clock is adjustable in 0.1 MHz increments, though the firm’s legendary extreme overclocking can only be accomplished today using an unlocked K-series processor, thanks to Intel's limited overclocking strategy.
Our RAM has XMP registers for DDR3-2000 and DDR3-2133, but the TP67XE can only read the first. Since radical BCLK alterations are not possible with the P67’s integrated clock generator, the board reported “out of range” when we tried to use it. Because the board could not read the second XMP register, achieving DDR3-2133 required manual adjustment.
The “CPU VCore LoadLine” setting enables or disables voltage shifting (also known as droop). That is to say, setting this to “Disabled” on a Biostar motherboard is similar to “enabling” Load Line Compensation on other brands. We found that the best way to reach our desired 1.35 V CPU core at full load (during O/C testing) was to set this to “Disabled” with the supposedly-static CPU core voltage reduced to 1.30 V.
I'm just missing benchmarks like SATA/USB speeds etc. Please Tom's get those numbers for us!
1. SLI "support". Do not understand why end-user has to pay for mythical SLI "sertification" (all latest Intel chips support SLI by definition) and a SLI bridge coming with the board (at least 75% of end users would never need one). The bridge should come with NVIDIA cards (same as with AMD ones). Also, in x8/x8 PCIe configuration nearly all NVIDIA cards (exept for low-end ones) will loose at least 12% productivity - with top cards that is about $100 spent for nothing (AMD cards would not see that difference). So, If those cards are coming as SLI-"sertified" they have to be, in the worst case, equipped by NVIDIA NF200 chip (though, I would not recommend to by cards with this PCIe v.1.1 bridge). As even NVIDIA GF110 cards really need less than 1GB/s bandwidth (all other NVIDIA and AMD - less than 0.8GB/s)and secondary cards in SLI/CrossFire use no more than 1/4 of that, a normal PCIe v.2.0 switch (costing less than thrown away with x8/x8 SLI money) will nicely support three "Graphics only" x16 slots, fully-functional x8 slot and will provide bandwidth enough to support one PCIe v.2.0 x4 (or 4 x x1) slot(s)/device(s).
2. Do not understand the author euphoria of mass use of Marvell "SATA 6G" chips. The PCIe x1 chip might not be "SATA 6G" by definision, as it woud newer be able to provide more than 470GB/s (which is far from the standard 600GB/s) - so, I'd recommend to denote tham as 3G+ or 6G-. As it is shown in the upper section, there is enough bandwidth for real 6G solution (PCIe x8 LSISAS 2008 or x4 LSISAS 2004). Yes, will be a bit more expensive, but do not see the reason to have a palliative solutions on $200+ mobos.