P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

TP67XE UEFI

Biostar’s new UEFI layout remains true to the menus of past BIOS, welcoming fans of the brand. Nearly every performance-affecting setting can still be found in its O.N.E. menu.

Base clock is adjustable in 0.1 MHz increments, though the firm’s legendary extreme overclocking can only be accomplished today using an unlocked K-series processor, thanks to Intel's limited overclocking strategy.

Our RAM has XMP registers for DDR3-2000 and DDR3-2133, but the TP67XE can only read the first. Since radical BCLK alterations are not possible with the P67’s integrated clock generator, the board reported “out of range” when we tried to use it. Because the board could not read the second XMP register, achieving DDR3-2133 required manual adjustment.

The “CPU VCore LoadLine” setting enables or disables voltage shifting (also known as droop). That is to say, setting this to “Disabled” on a Biostar motherboard is similar to “enabling” Load Line Compensation on other brands. We found that the best way to reach our desired 1.35 V CPU core at full load (during O/C testing) was to set this to “Disabled” with the supposedly-static CPU core voltage reduced to 1.30 V.