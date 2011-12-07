Ultimate X79? Five $320+ LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: 3D Games

Though we didn’t see any blatant manipulation of Intel Turbo Boost ratios, ASRock’s X79 Extreme9 falls a little behind at our CPU-bottlenecked lower-resolution DiRT 3 settings.

The noticeable performance differences evaporate as we move into more graphically-intensive games and settings. Metro 2033 is particularly bound by GPU performance, which remains consistent regardless of motherboard selection.

The X79-UD5 stumbled a little at StarCraft II’s lowest settings, though that does happen by chance occasionally. We retested to confirm that the mediocre results lingered, though they don’t persist into the higher settings most users would play with a GeForce GTX 580 installed.