Ultimate X79? Five $320+ LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: 3D Games
Though we didn’t see any blatant manipulation of Intel Turbo Boost ratios, ASRock’s X79 Extreme9 falls a little behind at our CPU-bottlenecked lower-resolution DiRT 3 settings.
The noticeable performance differences evaporate as we move into more graphically-intensive games and settings. Metro 2033 is particularly bound by GPU performance, which remains consistent regardless of motherboard selection.
The X79-UD5 stumbled a little at StarCraft II’s lowest settings, though that does happen by chance occasionally. We retested to confirm that the mediocre results lingered, though they don’t persist into the higher settings most users would play with a GeForce GTX 580 installed.
You might want re check the facts.
Thanks.
How could that happen? ASRock has repeatedly removed previous BIOS versions from its website and labeled the replacement as the initial release.
This review was published after many hours of collaboration with ASRock, and some of the problems with this specific CPU are further detailed in the overclocking section. ASRock acknowledged the problem exists with a portion of the C1 CPU supply and has begun issuing patched BIOS to fix the multiplier issue, according to ASRock engineer William Yu.
Kinda wish we got to see a MAX overclock for air before temps got out of control =P
But then you get various coolers involved... yada yada... but PLEASE anyway
I had to comment on something. I can't really comment on the hardware as its so enthusiast and SB-E is well beyond my needs. I can't comment too much on the bios because I still barely understand mine, but I am seeing the trend that it might be best to stick with what you know, or risk having to translate the various names/definitions of settings across different products. I'm not that smart nor that patient. I liked the comment on the 6.00...lol... %! I never would have thought. I think that just deciphered half of my bios options, thanks. /wink
Just sayin'
Question does tht little fan on the motherboard get loud? If it does that would be a deal breaker for me
On a side note I would love to see how these boards look assembled :)