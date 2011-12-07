Ultimate X79? Five $320+ LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Productivity

The P9X79 WS continues its battle with ASRock’s X79 Extreme9 for top position in Photoshop.

We re-benched the X79 Extreme9 three times to confirm that it falls slightly behind the pack in 3ds Max and WinZip. Wins elsewhere could negate these tiny losses in our final evaluation.

Tied for top place in our OCR test, the P9X79 WS begins to look like a potential overall performance leader.