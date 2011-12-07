Ultimate X79? Five $320+ LGA 2011 Motherboards, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Productivity
The P9X79 WS continues its battle with ASRock’s X79 Extreme9 for top position in Photoshop.
We re-benched the X79 Extreme9 three times to confirm that it falls slightly behind the pack in 3ds Max and WinZip. Wins elsewhere could negate these tiny losses in our final evaluation.
Tied for top place in our OCR test, the P9X79 WS begins to look like a potential overall performance leader.
You might want re check the facts.
How could that happen? ASRock has repeatedly removed previous BIOS versions from its website and labeled the replacement as the initial release.
This review was published after many hours of collaboration with ASRock, and some of the problems with this specific CPU are further detailed in the overclocking section. ASRock acknowledged the problem exists with a portion of the C1 CPU supply and has begun issuing patched BIOS to fix the multiplier issue, according to ASRock engineer William Yu.
Kinda wish we got to see a MAX overclock for air before temps got out of control =P
But then you get various coolers involved... yada yada... but PLEASE anyway
I had to comment on something. I can't really comment on the hardware as its so enthusiast and SB-E is well beyond my needs. I can't comment too much on the bios because I still barely understand mine, but I am seeing the trend that it might be best to stick with what you know, or risk having to translate the various names/definitions of settings across different products. I'm not that smart nor that patient. I liked the comment on the 6.00...lol... %! I never would have thought. I think that just deciphered half of my bios options, thanks. /wink
Question does tht little fan on the motherboard get loud? If it does that would be a deal breaker for me
On a side note I would love to see how these boards look assembled :)