Patriot Ignite 480GB SSD Review

A Closer Look at the Ignite 480GB

Patriot's retail package advertises its 7mm z-height and compatibility with Windows-based PCs and Macs.

Fry's Electronics carries the Ignite series in its stores across the USA. The package conveys some information about the drive, but lacks the performance data necessary for comparison shopping in-store.

Here we get our first look at the Ignite 480GB. The drive uses Phison's standard thin metal case found on several other S8-, S9- and S10-based SSDs.

The model and serial number are printed on the back label. Capacity is also listed.

As mentioned, the Ignite sports a 7mm z-height, so it fits in Ultrabooks that require the thinner design.

The drive uses standard SATA power and data connectors.

Inside, we find Phison's three-quarter-length PCB with components on both sides.



The S10 controller sits in the middle of the PCB with DRAM off to one side and the NAND flash lined up at the top.



The flash is from IMFT and built on the 16nm node. Patriot tells us its Ignite uses asynchronous flash, which explains the lower random performance compared to Corsair's Neutron XT.

A single 4Gb DDR3 DRAM package from Nanya handles table buffer duty.

The drive uses eight flash packages in total, four on each side.