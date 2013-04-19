Trending

Take The Train: Lian Li PC-CK101, Built, Tested, And...Driven?

By

Lian Li sent us a locomotive chassis that wraps around a PC; it's time for daddy to turn into a boy again. We'll show you how to get the right parts into this case and how to get it mobile. Then, we'll take it to a train museum full of steam-powered tech.

Unboxing And Initial Thoughts

Packaging and Contents

The PC-CK101L makes it possible for us to get this locomotive case moving. Its box contains six track segments that are about 20” each. As you might expect, they can all be attached to each other. The box also contains a battery-powered motor kit.

The battery compartment holds four 1.5 V AA batteries. However, I recommend that you use a rechargeable power source. There is no way to connect the battery box to the PC's power supply, which is annoying. If you want to run the train while the PC is on, like me, you're going to quickly tire of replacing batteries otherwise.

You'd think that Lian Li would include a switch and a charger with this $300+ kit. Fortunately, you can retrofit it yourself if you want. The locomotive’s motor works from 5 V, making it possible to connect it directly to the power supply's 5 V rail.

Ready to get the motor kit installed? First, we have to remove all of the components from the locomotive compartment and move our SSD to the tender. Again, this is annoying, but it's an unavoidable step.

The SSD Winds up on the Floor

Right about now, we're happy that the FSP power supply has two separate SATA leads. One stays in the case, powering the optical drive. The other has to be run into the tender, since Lian Li's motor kit forces the relocation of our SSD. This doesn't help the enclosures looks any, but it simply cannot be avoided. If you want to get meticulous, use some black cable ties, which unfortunately don't come bundled with the case's accessories.

Finally, there is enough room inside the locomotive to install the motor and axles.

