Take The Train: Lian Li PC-CK101, Built, Tested, And...Driven?

Wireless Video and Audio: Gigabyte SkyVision WS100

In the past, wireless A/V was wrought with quality and latency issues. But nowadays, there are viable solutions. Gigabyte’s SkyVision transmitter handles both audio and video, keeping things neat with a single dongle attached via USB.

The SkyVision kit complies with the Wireless Home Digital Interface 1.0 standard, providing a data link of up to 3 Gb/s. It uses a frequency range between 5.1 and 5.8 GHz, and thus won’t interfere with 802.11a-based Wi-Fi that operates at 5 GHz. Perhaps more important, an 802.11a Wi-Fi transmitter will not cause video quality degradation.

It's important to me that the video transmitter supports all typical formats and resolutions, not merely movie resolutions like 720p or 1080i. This sets the pricy Gigabyte transmitter apart from its competition. Nevertheless, there are two limitations: HD audio formats aren't supported (you get 5.1-channel playback, but no DTS-HD Master or Dolby TrueHD), and there appears to be no support for stereoscopic video. My Avatar Blu-ray disc wouldn't play back, and I had no luck with 3D gaming.

Overall, I like Gigabyte’s wireless video transmitter. There is no need for drivers or configuration. The only real turn-off is a $135 price tag.