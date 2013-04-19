Trending

Take The Train: Lian Li PC-CK101, Built, Tested, And...Driven?

By

Lian Li sent us a locomotive chassis that wraps around a PC; it's time for daddy to turn into a boy again. We'll show you how to get the right parts into this case and how to get it mobile. Then, we'll take it to a train museum full of steam-powered tech.

Power Supply And Wiring

Lian Li bundles a 300 W power supply manufactured by FSP, which arrives already mounted in the front section of the locomotive. FSP sells decent power supplies, but this unit's output rating is well in excess of what you'd need for a platform without room for an add-in graphics card. Why didn't Lian Li just use a PicoPSU and an external power adapter? If only to make a point about power use, one of my configurations employed a Core i7-3770K on a Z77-based motherboard. Such a setup would have stretched the capabilities of a PicoPSU, but we don't think it's particularly realistic to put such high-end hardware into a whimsical little case like this anyway.

So long as you use the right motherboard, FSP's power supply complies with ErP/EuP requirements. Stand-by power was measured at a mere 0.5 W, which is exemplary. The PSU passed several short circuit and overload experiments, and its sound level is also admirably low, even under full load. The power supply fan is temperature-controlled, which we think deserves recognition.

ModelFSP300-60GHS
Input Spec100-240 V (Full Range)4.5-2.5 A50-60 Hz
Output Spec3.3 V + 5 V = max. 125 W12 V1 + 12 V2 = max. 264 W (22 A)Total power draw on all rails, maximum 300 W
Connections24-pin Mainboard Connector4-pin CPU Connector 12 V1 x PATA (Four Molex Connectors, 1 x Floppy Connector)2 x SATA (Two SATA Connectors)

Although the cables aren't sleeved, I consider that to be in advantage in a cramped chassis like Lian Li's locomotive. Rigid leads would be more difficult to route. Thus, there's really no reason to replace the factory-installed power supply. Its output power proved sufficient, and all of our testing with it was successful.

44 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Trueno07 19 April 2013 04:22
    I am so jealous right now, this looked like it was a blast to put together!
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 19 April 2013 04:35
    I am surprised you didn't use the model with the moving train!
    Reply
  • bit_user 19 April 2013 04:43
    Not the first time I've seen it, but I still think this case is just an exercise in sheer ridiculousness.

    But since the PC era is coming to an end, who can blame Lian Li for having a little fun while they still can?
    Reply
  • edogawa 19 April 2013 04:51
    This thing is so awesome...if it wasn't for the noise I would get one...I love trains...
    Reply
  • ASHISH65 19 April 2013 05:07
    awesome! i want to drive that train
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 19 April 2013 06:05
    The Little Engine That Could...
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 19 April 2013 06:20
    *Ozzy Osbourne Voice* ALL ABOARD!!! HA HA HA HA....
    Reply
  • bambiboom 19 April 2013 06:27
    Just brilliant. Finally, a computer case with a bit of style suitable for grownups.

    Taking the mobile computing theme further, and addressing the limitations on computing power, if you had a Dell Precision M6600 or 6700 laptop with a broken screen, how about mounting the components, motherboard , PSU, batteries, drives, Wifi and all? Then, there could be an i7 CPU and a Quadro 4000M, all very quiet and still getting more air than it's used to. And, appropriately, no power cord!

    The idea of a serious, self- propelled workstation steam train model seems the best use possible of this fantastic enclosure idea. That the computer is itself the game is on the borderline of being art.

    And congratulations to Igor Wallossek for an excellent description of something so wonderfully out of the ordinary.
    Reply
  • shikamaru31789 19 April 2013 08:04
    I remember when I first saw this on Newegg. I thought I'd lost my mind for a moment. It's definitely a unique case.
    Reply
  • ojas 19 April 2013 08:18
    Tom's Hardware's German team has a lot of fun, i can see :D

    Really enjoyable read, Igor! Also got to know about that Gigabyte wireless streamer, should prove useful!

    Nice house btw :)
    Reply