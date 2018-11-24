PC Power & Cooling Silencer 1050W PSU Review: Affordable Yet Powerful

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature is between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Through much of our testing, the Silencer's efficiency exceeded 92%. High Power's new platform looks very promising!

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We apply half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Temperatures inside of the PSU remain moderate. The hottest part is the PCB hosting the VRMs, which endures a lot of stress during our testing.

Overall, though, this is a highly efficient platform. Its energy losses and thermal loads are minimal.



