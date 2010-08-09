Trending

PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

By

Are the most elaborate platforms really required to host the fastest GPUs, or can you get away with P55's lane-splitting scheme? As Nvidia’s latest graphics processors push 3D performance to new heights, we examine the interfaces needed to support them.

PCIe Scaling: Alien Vs. Predator

While some games are limited by bandwidth, others are limited by GPU or CPU power. Alien Vs. Predator appears to be limited by one of the latter variables, as its performance barely falls even when the graphics card is crippled by a x4 slot.

The difference between PCIe 2.0 x4 and x16 is only around 1% at this point.

80 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Mousemonkey 09 August 2010 13:22
    There are quite a few folk who have been waiting for this.
    Reply
  • zorky9 09 August 2010 13:34
    This would even add more value to the i5-750 in your best CPU for the money article.
    Reply
  • amk09 09 August 2010 13:38
    I love how people always bash on x8 x8 and how it sucks, when in reality x16 x16 is only 4% better.

    You spend unnecessary $$$ on a x58 platform while I save money that I can put towards a GPU upgrade with my p55 platform :)
    Reply
  • carlhenry 09 August 2010 13:51
    i'm curious how other games are "dependent" on bandwidth while others are not... does that mean that the games that aren't dependent on bandwidth isn't using the full potential given the the size advantage of x16 over the x8? i wish every game would utilize every inch of your hardware in the future.
    Reply
  • sambadagio 09 August 2010 14:01
    For all your fps hunters, I bet you only have a screen at home with 50 or 60Hz. So just for your information, everything above 50 or 60fps is just useless... In this aspect, a PCIx 4x is actually enough... ;-)

    Reply
  • luke904 09 August 2010 14:39
    so a 4850 crossfire setup will hardly be bottlenecked by an 8 lane motherboard.

    anyone know if 4850's are going to be unavailable any time soon? You could get the 3000 series for quite awhile after the 4000's released so I'm crossing my fingers until i can afford a cpu upgrade and another 4850

    cpu is currently a 7750BE and so im pretty sure it would bottleneck the 4850's. I think it does with just one actually.
    Reply
  • jgv115 09 August 2010 14:46
    @ carlhenry

    It's not the game's fault. The GPU can only go as fast as it was made to go. So in simple terms you could say that GPUs these days aren't "fast" enough to use all the bandwidth PCI Express offers.
    Reply
  • outlw6669 09 August 2010 15:15
    Very nice review but I have to ask, why did you not test with 5970's?

    On a card for card basis they are still quite a bit more powerful than the GTX 480 and should require the most bandwidth of any current card for maximum performance.
    Reply
  • barmaley 09 August 2010 15:38
    This review tells me that if you already have an i7 and at least 2xPCIe 16x lanes on your motherboard then in order to play modern games, all you are going to be upgrading for the next several years is your graphics.
    Reply
  • Aionism 09 August 2010 15:48
    Even though I'm not interested in SLI I am glad to finally see a benchmark comparing PCI-E x16 and x4. My motherboard only allows me to use my video card in my x4 slot for some reason. I've been wondering how much performance I've been losing over that.
    Reply