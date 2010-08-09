PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

PCIe Scaling: DiRT 2

DiRT 2 falls between Crysis and CoD:MW2 when it comes to bandwidth dependence, suffering 16% and 4% performance losses when the GeForce GTX 480 is forced to x4 and x8 transfers, respectively.

The performance difference between x16 and x8 falls to 3% at 2560x1600, and DiRT2 is playable even at x4.