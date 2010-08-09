PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

PCIe Scaling: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
The latest S.T.A.L.K.E.R. sequel is bandwidth-friendly, with the x8 and x4 slot configurations falling only 6% and 1% behind full 16-lane transfers at the game's lowest resolution.
Increasing resolution shifts the load further away from CPU and PCIe performance, dropping the difference between x16 and x4 to only 3%. A x8 slot offers a performance level within 1% of the x16 slot at 2560x1600.
You spend unnecessary $$$ on a x58 platform while I save money that I can put towards a GPU upgrade with my p55 platform :)
anyone know if 4850's are going to be unavailable any time soon? You could get the 3000 series for quite awhile after the 4000's released so I'm crossing my fingers until i can afford a cpu upgrade and another 4850
cpu is currently a 7750BE and so im pretty sure it would bottleneck the 4850's. I think it does with just one actually.
It's not the game's fault. The GPU can only go as fast as it was made to go. So in simple terms you could say that GPUs these days aren't "fast" enough to use all the bandwidth PCI Express offers.
On a card for card basis they are still quite a bit more powerful than the GTX 480 and should require the most bandwidth of any current card for maximum performance.