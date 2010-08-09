PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

PCIe Scaling: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

The latest S.T.A.L.K.E.R. sequel is bandwidth-friendly, with the x8 and x4 slot configurations falling only 6% and 1% behind full 16-lane transfers at the game's lowest resolution.

Increasing resolution shifts the load further away from CPU and PCIe performance, dropping the difference between x16 and x4 to only 3%. A x8 slot offers a performance level within 1% of the x16 slot at 2560x1600.