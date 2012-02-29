Battle At $140: Can An APU Beat An Intel CPU And Add-In Graphics?

Test System And Benchmarks

Intel LGA 1155 motherboards start at $50 on Newegg, while AMD Socket FM1 boards start at about $60. Because of this, we think the comparison is quite fair, despite the fact that both of our test boards cost more than $100. Spending more money on a motherboard doesn’t get you more performance; it gets you additional features and, potentially, more overclocking headroom. This is something we’ve proven many times in our motherboard round-ups, though sometimes we're surprised by low-cost boards that serve up impressive scalability.

We’re using Gigabyte’s Radeon HD 6670 for our exploration. It features an 800 MHz core and 1600 MT/s DDR3 clocks. This particular model currently sells for $80 on Newegg, and it comes with a free Sonic Generations game coupon. Other models with comparable clocks and fewer bundled extras can be found in the $70 price range.

The A8-3870 is tested at its shipping clocks, of course. But because it's also equipped with an unlocked multiplier, we also pushed the processor to its highest stable overclock, with voltage set to 1.515 V, yielding a 3.6 GHz CPU frequency and 960 MHz GPU.

Interface Socket FM1 LGA 1155 CPU/APU AMD A8-3870K (Llano), Stock: 3.0 GHz, Overclocked to 3.6 GHz @ 1.515 V Intel Pentium G620 (Sandy Bridge), 2.60 GHz Motherboard Asus F1A75-V Pro, Socket FM1, Chipset: AMD A75 Asus P8P67 Pro, LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel P67 Graphics Integrated Radeon HD 6550D, Stock: 600 MHz, Overclocked to 960 MHz @ 1.515 V AMD Radeon HD 6670 DDR3, 800 MHz GPU, 1 GB DDR3 at 800 MHz Networking On-board Gigabit LAN controller Memory Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 2 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Power ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers Catalyst 12.1