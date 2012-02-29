Battle At $140: Can An APU Beat An Intel CPU And Add-In Graphics?

Test System And Benchmarks
Intel LGA 1155 motherboards start at $50 on Newegg, while AMD Socket FM1 boards start at about $60. Because of this, we think the comparison is quite fair, despite the fact that both of our test boards cost more than $100. Spending more money on a motherboard doesn’t get you more performance; it gets you additional features and, potentially, more overclocking headroom. This is something we’ve proven many times in our motherboard round-ups, though sometimes we're surprised by low-cost boards that serve up impressive scalability.
We’re using Gigabyte’s Radeon HD 6670 for our exploration. It features an 800 MHz core and 1600 MT/s DDR3 clocks. This particular model currently sells for $80 on Newegg, and it comes with a free Sonic Generations game coupon. Other models with comparable clocks and fewer bundled extras can be found in the $70 price range.
The A8-3870 is tested at its shipping clocks, of course. But because it's also equipped with an unlocked multiplier, we also pushed the processor to its highest stable overclock, with voltage set to 1.515 V, yielding a 3.6 GHz CPU frequency and 960 MHz GPU.
|Interface
|Socket FM1
|LGA 1155
|CPU/APU
|AMD A8-3870K (Llano), Stock: 3.0 GHz, Overclocked to 3.6 GHz @ 1.515 V
|Intel Pentium G620 (Sandy Bridge), 2.60 GHz
|Motherboard
|Asus F1A75-V Pro, Socket FM1, Chipset: AMD A75
|Asus P8P67 Pro, LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel P67
|Graphics
|Integrated Radeon HD 6550D, Stock: 600 MHz, Overclocked to 960 MHz @ 1.515 V
|AMD Radeon HD 6670 DDR3, 800 MHz GPU, 1 GB DDR3 at 800 MHz
|Networking
|On-board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 2 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|Catalyst 12.1
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Metro 2033
|Version 1.0.0.1, Built-In Benchmark
|Battlefield 3
|Version 1.0.0.0, Operation Swordbreaker, FRAPS runs
|Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Version 1.4.21.04, FRAPS runs
|DiRT 3
|Version 1.2.0.0, Built-In Benchmark
|Just Cause 2
|Version 1.0.0.2, Concrete Jungle Benchmark
|StarCraft 2
|Version: 1.4.2.20141, Tom's Hardware Guide Benchmark
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 9.0.3.15 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version 0.94: "Big Buck Bunny" (720x480, 23.972 FPS) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference
|Version: 2.0.0.1555: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS5
|Version 12.0 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2010
|Version 12.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|WinZip
|Version 14.0 Pro: THG-Workload (464 MB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.0 Beta 4: THG-Workload (464 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.2: THG-Workload (464 MB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.82: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Synthetic Benchmarks
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.1.0, Benchmark Only
|SiSoftware Sandra 2011
|Version 2011.1.17.15, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
Actually in most games it should act the same if its just the GPU as most games will be bottlenecked by the mid end GPU. If you include the hybrid CFX (If the A8 can work with the 6670) it will be a bit better in some cases.
The power draw is very interesting. The CPU load on the A8 is almost as much as a mix of CPU and GPU. It could be a sign of the 32nm still not being mature enough. But it does look better than FX by a lot in power draw.
Still interesting idea. The G620 plus the HD6670 is about $130 vs $140 which means they are about the same in price. The mobos, RAM and other stuff will be about the same. I have said it before, but it still holds true. Llano is great for the modile sector. In laptops it will be the best value for lower end laptops to provide a decent gaming setup. Not maxed but still better than what HD3K can do. But on DT, its mostly pointless as it uses a sub par CPU with a decent IGP.
Here too. And they could have used the difference on better memory which is known to bottleneck the Llanos. That would probably have pulled the Llano ahead in all tests, not just power consumption.