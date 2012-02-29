Battle At $140: Can An APU Beat An Intel CPU And Add-In Graphics?

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Although the Pentium and add-in Radeon card command a significant advantage, the A8-3870K is still very much playable. It offers modest minimum and average frame rates at a slightly higher 1440x900 resolution.

It's obvious that the Pentium and Radeon together serve up superior performance, which generally exceeds our 60 FPS cut-off. The stock A8-3870K does well enough, and the overclocked configuration manages to keep frame rates higher than 50 FPS.