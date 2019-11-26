Phanteks AMP Series 550W Power Supply Review

Phanteks AMP Series 550W deals Phanteks AMP 550W 80 Plus... Amazon £117.99 View

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As expected, the overall performance is similar to the Seasonic Focus Plus Gold unit. The Corsair RM550x and the, soon EOL, EVGA 550 G3 score higher, though, mostly because of their better ripple suppression.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a very quiet power supply, even quieter than the Corsair RM550x.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As you can see in the chart above, the Phanteks unit that uses the new version of Seasonic's Focus platform achieves notably higher efficiency than the Focus model that is based on the previous platform.

