NZXT Phantom 820 Case Review: Conceptualized By Enthusiasts

Technical Specifications And Inside The Box
Time For A Fork Lift?
Reviewing PC cases can be surprisingly hard work, especially when FedEx drops off a 30-pound package and offers some friendly "advice" to maybe start reviewing smaller components in the future. Hopefully that wasn't a threat.
After dragging the case up some stairs and through hallways and an office, we took our first shower break before continuing on to unpack the enclosure. Fully built-up, the Phantom 820 can weigh as much as 45 pounds, depending on what you put inside of it.
|Technical Specifications
|Model
|NZXT Phantom 820
|Size
|ATX Full-Size Tower
|Material
|0.8 mm Steel, Plastic
|Dimensions
|235 mm (Width) x 650 mm (Height) x 612 mm (Depth)
|Compatible Motherboard Form Factors
|Micro ATX, ATX, XL-ATX, Extended ATX
|Expansion Slots
|9
|External 5.25" Slots
|4
|External 3.5" Slots
|0
|Internal 3.5" Slots
|6 (tool-less installation), for 3.5" hard drives and (with tools) 2.5" SSDs
|Front Connectors
|2 x USB 3.04 x USB 2.0Audio In/Out
|Card Reader
|Integrated
|Included Fans
|1 x Front 200 mm Preinstalled1 x Back 140 mm Preinstalled (120 mm Optional)1 x Top 200 mm Preinstalled (2 x 200 mm, 2 x 140 mm, or 3 x 120 mm optional)1 x Side 200 mm Preinstalled2 x Bottom Optional (140 / 120 mm)1 x Internal Optional (120 / 140 mm)
|Fan Controller
|Four-Channel with Steps / OffMaximum 15 W
|Lighting
|LED Strip in Top, FrontRGB Color Controlled by Turning KnobWhite LED on ATX Panel (Back)
|Power Supply Unit (PSU) Installation Location
|Bottom
|Filters
|Front, 2 x Bottom, Side
|Weight
|15 kg (32 lb)
|Compatibility
|CPU Cooler up to approx. 155 mm with Side Fan Installed, 185 mm withoutGraphics Cards up to 330 mm without Internal Fan Installed
|Price
|$250
In The Box
All of the case's accessories come in a small, white, plastic case, making it easier to store the small parts you don't use while you're building up your machine. It would have been really cool to see NZXT use a 3.5” or 5.25” format so that all of the extra bits and pieces could have been stored in a spare drive bay. But compared to most other cases that include an unsorted plastic bag, we can't complain.
The white case contains a familiar assortment of screws, spacers, and cable ties. An installation tool for the spacers and other small parts is also included, and there’s an extension for the CPU power cable (EPS12V), which is a definite plus since most large enclosures that could use one don't come with one. The manual is small, but it is well-organized and definitely a nice addition.
The only thing missing is a Piezo speaker. This is strange because it’s such a cheap part, and we’re looking at a $250 case. It's becoming less common for case vendors to include a speaker, though, and we're frankly not surprised since most enthusiast-oriented motherboards include diagnostic LEDs or their own speakers built-in.
We have no complaints otherwise. Everything we expect to find is included.
The intro (and some other content) of my German orginal is different and refers to the Switch 810 (and Phantom). This was my fault as I proofread the translation. Sorry.
Nice, thorough review, though I was interested in how you guys do your 100Kg tests! I would've also liked to see you (who I assume was referred to as the author) standing or whatever on the case as was mentioned. :lol:
BTW, I'm not much of a chassis buff, but when I saw the Corsair Obsidian 850D I was amazed at its features. It's been my dream case, but I feel a bit half-hearted about that since I am aware that there are as you said, so many cases out there. I'm not sure if you've ever had your hands on it, but if you have, mind sharing your insights and observations of it, and maybe personally compare it to this or other notable cases. Thanks! :D
I'm waiting for the corsair Obsidian 900D. My own case is an Obsidian 800D and I've modified this case with USB 3.0 and a new SATA3 PCB. It will be interesting, what the new case can better (or not).
About the test:
Simply sit down (without the plastic crap on top) and try to sit on it one minute. After this I've used my water venture... I'm a typical 100 kg heavy-weight reviewer and this is really enough to destroy something (some cases were mess after this).
Oh, so the two tests are one and the same. Hehe... I see... I hope you haven't gotten into any accidents by doing that with any cases. Ripped up pieces of metal can be nasty...
In your opinion, are Corsair Obsidians (or at least the one you have) the best you've seen? (I value your opinion because I bet you've gone through a lot of cases, or at least reviews of them.) :)