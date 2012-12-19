Trending

NZXT Phantom 820 Case Review: Conceptualized By Enthusiasts

By

NZXT is extending its portfolio of high-end PC cases with a full-size tower called the Phantom 820. After an extended evaluation, it's clear to us that power users played a big part in defining this enclosure's specs. But the story isn't quite so simple.

Technical Specifications And Inside The Box

Time For A Fork Lift?

Reviewing PC cases can be surprisingly hard work, especially when FedEx drops off a 30-pound package and offers some friendly "advice" to maybe start reviewing smaller components in the future. Hopefully that wasn't a threat.

After dragging the case up some stairs and through hallways and an office, we took our first shower break before continuing on to unpack the enclosure. Fully built-up, the Phantom 820 can weigh as much as 45 pounds, depending on what you put inside of it.

Technical Specifications
ModelNZXT Phantom 820
SizeATX Full-Size Tower
Material0.8 mm Steel, Plastic
Dimensions235 mm (Width) x 650 mm (Height) x 612 mm (Depth)
Compatible Motherboard Form FactorsMicro ATX, ATX, XL-ATX, Extended ATX
Expansion Slots9
External 5.25" Slots4
External 3.5" Slots0
Internal 3.5" Slots6 (tool-less installation), for 3.5" hard drives and (with tools) 2.5" SSDs
Front Connectors2 x USB 3.04 x USB 2.0Audio In/Out
Card ReaderIntegrated
Included Fans1 x Front 200 mm Preinstalled1 x Back 140 mm Preinstalled (120 mm Optional)1 x Top 200 mm Preinstalled (2 x 200 mm, 2 x 140 mm, or 3 x 120 mm optional)1 x Side 200 mm Preinstalled2 x Bottom Optional (140 / 120 mm)1 x Internal Optional (120 / 140 mm)
Fan ControllerFour-Channel with Steps / OffMaximum 15 W
LightingLED Strip in Top, FrontRGB Color Controlled by Turning KnobWhite LED on ATX Panel (Back)
Power Supply Unit (PSU) Installation LocationBottom
FiltersFront, 2 x Bottom, Side
Weight15 kg (32 lb)
CompatibilityCPU Cooler up to approx. 155 mm with Side Fan Installed, 185 mm withoutGraphics Cards up to 330 mm without Internal Fan Installed
Price$250

In The Box

All of the case's accessories come in a small, white, plastic case, making it easier to store the small parts you don't use while you're building up your machine. It would have been really cool to see NZXT use a 3.5” or 5.25” format so that all of the extra bits and pieces could have been stored in a spare drive bay. But compared to most other cases that include an unsorted plastic bag, we can't complain.

The white case contains a familiar assortment of screws, spacers, and cable ties. An installation tool for the spacers and other small parts is also included, and there’s an extension for the CPU power cable (EPS12V), which is a definite plus since most large enclosures that could use one don't come with one. The manual is small, but it is well-organized and definitely a nice addition.

The only thing missing is a Piezo speaker. This is strange because it’s such a cheap part, and we’re looking at a $250 case. It's becoming less common for case vendors to include a speaker, though, and we're frankly not surprised since most enthusiast-oriented motherboards include diagnostic LEDs or their own speakers built-in.

We have no complaints otherwise. Everything we expect to find is included. 

37 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ilysaml 19 December 2012 12:31
    I like most of the cases out there, but the only major drawback is it's side look, some really like a pure glass window and some other just don't.
    Reply
  • 19 December 2012 12:35
    where is comparison(Temp Comparison) with other cases like antec df-85,silverstone raven & nzxt tempest etc
    Reply
  • FormatC 19 December 2012 13:41
    It can not be directly compared because each hardware component may deliver different results in different cases. I had once a Silverstone Raven myself - VGA cards with DHE works nice, some other cards with axial fans worse. This can't be an objective comparison.
    Reply
  • cobra5000 19 December 2012 13:59
    Funny, I figured the people who write reviews for pc cases would know a little more about what is going on in the pc case world? The 820 is, CLEARLY, a blending of the NZXT Phantom and the Switch 810. The 810 was the first to pioneer the back panel led, not the 820 like the author notes. I was really, really liking this case on paper. It has the sharp looks of the Phantom and all of the great new features of the 810. The $250 price tag killed that! Also, this review makes it pretty clear that this case is really not on par with other cases in this price bracket. Disappointing, to say the least. At almost $100 less and a better fit and finish, get the 810. $150 less gets you a Phantom in any color of the rainbow. NZXT really got greedy on this one. $250 for sub-par fans and flimsy hard drive cages? I think not!
    Reply
  • FormatC 19 December 2012 14:12
    @cobra5000:
    The intro (and some other content) of my German orginal is different and refers to the Switch 810 (and Phantom). This was my fault as I proofread the translation. Sorry.
    Reply
  • JonnyDough 19 December 2012 15:52
    I'm sorry but when I can get THIS: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16811139011 for quite a lot less and it has USB 3.0, cable management, an adult look to it, and serves my purpose just fine - I see little reason to spend over three times more on a case that does little more than what this one does.
    Reply
  • army_ant7 19 December 2012 16:12
    Hello again Igor! :)

    Nice, thorough review, though I was interested in how you guys do your 100Kg tests! I would've also liked to see you (who I assume was referred to as the author) standing or whatever on the case as was mentioned. :lol:

    BTW, I'm not much of a chassis buff, but when I saw the Corsair Obsidian 850D I was amazed at its features. It's been my dream case, but I feel a bit half-hearted about that since I am aware that there are as you said, so many cases out there. I'm not sure if you've ever had your hands on it, but if you have, mind sharing your insights and observations of it, and maybe personally compare it to this or other notable cases. Thanks! :D
    Reply
  • FormatC 19 December 2012 16:23
    At first:
    I'm waiting for the corsair Obsidian 900D. My own case is an Obsidian 800D and I've modified this case with USB 3.0 and a new SATA3 PCB. It will be interesting, what the new case can better (or not).

    About the test:
    Simply sit down (without the plastic crap on top) and try to sit on it one minute. After this I've used my water venture... I'm a typical 100 kg heavy-weight reviewer and this is really enough to destroy something (some cases were mess after this).
    Reply
  • ckholt83 19 December 2012 16:34
    I hate the stupid looking plastic foot at the front of the case, it looks like a tacked on afterthought.
    Reply
  • army_ant7 19 December 2012 16:43
    9539960 said:
    At first:
    I'm waiting for the corsair Obsidian 900D. My own case is an Obsidian 800D and I've modified this case with USB 3.0 and a new SATA3 PCB. It will be interesting, what the new case can better (or not).

    About the test:
    Simply sit down (without the plastic crap on top) and try to sit on it one minute. After this I've used my water venture... I'm a typical 100 kg heavy-weight reviewer and this is really enough to destroy something (some cases were mess after this).
    If that's the case, I'll be looking forward to a review of it (900D)! Also yeah, side notes by you on how it does compared to older models. :D

    Oh, so the two tests are one and the same. Hehe... I see... I hope you haven't gotten into any accidents by doing that with any cases. Ripped up pieces of metal can be nasty...

    In your opinion, are Corsair Obsidians (or at least the one you have) the best you've seen? (I value your opinion because I bet you've gone through a lot of cases, or at least reviews of them.) :)
    Reply