Philips 288P6LJEB 28-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance
For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.
As in the grayscale and gamma tests, we’re showing you the out-of-box Color Temp mode first. There is a slight under-saturation in the red primary at all levels, and blue is over-saturated by a similar amount. You can also see hue errors in cyan and magenta. The best part is the luminance graph, which looks solid. The only issue there is that red should be a little brighter to compensate for its under-saturation.
If you switch to User mode without calibrating, the CIE chart is much improved, though luminances take quite a downturn. The overall result is not good and the color errors are visible to the naked eye. Once again we recommend the Color Temp mode at 6500K if you don’t calibrate.
Calibration fixes the hue errors in cyan and magenta. However, the saturation of red and blue is still a little off. Our luminance chart is improved as well, with almost perfect results for all colors. Blue now looks better thanks to its brightness reduction at 80 and 100 percent. Our only nitpick is that red should be brighter. Delta E values after adjustment are all less than three with the exception of blue.
Now we return to the comparison group:
Color-wise, you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference between any of our 28-inch Ultra HD screens. While they won’t be the first choice of professionals, they do offer decent accuracy for a $600 price-tag. A 2.05 Delta E is very respectable.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB
The color gamut volume results are just as close as the Delta E values. All of the screens fit into a tiny 2.03-percent window. The culprit, as you might have guessed, is the red primary. It seems that its under-saturation is a trait shared by all displays based on the Innolux panel. This is far from a deal-breaker though. We are quite satisfied with the color performance of every monitor in our comparison group.
I know this review is about 4k gaming but I'd like to see how the speed of a 1440p compares. There is a tradeoff when you take resolution over speed.
If I'm looking in the $799 price range, I'm looking for higher-than-1080p resolutions and I'm either looking for the color accuracy of an IPS or PLS monitor for work purposes or I'm looking for TN gaming performance.
Since this is a TN monitor, we need to consider gaming performance. No G-sync at $799 retail? I can get the Acer 4K 60Hz with G-sync for this price or less. That's just too much for this Philips, but the Amazon price of around $580 seems closer to the target. Further, if a monitor is not using G-sync or a high refresh rate (120Hz+), I definitely wouldn't consider it for gaming. $580 might be worth simply upgrading to 4K though if you're on a 60Hz, but the contrast on this monitor kind of stinks.
Also, I'm not looking for color accuracy in a TN monitor. If I want color accuracy for matching print to screen colors, I'm looking at IPS or PLS options. On the other hand, when looking for a good TN monitor for gaming, you want good contrast for picking out bad guys in shadows and this monitor has not-so-good contrast.
I might consider this monitor for productivity, but nothing else.
Is that correct about the Sharp display? It boasts a "1.07 Billion Color Palette." That's a 10-bit panel, I believe, unless there is some sort of trickery I'm not seeing. The touch version of the Sharp also has the same panel, boasting "1.07 billion colours."
I played a few games on a 28" ASUS and returned it - just couldn't take the pixel density (size issue on the desktop - I know scale scale scale, but I didn't like it), I didn't like the higher lag, lower FPS, and hated to have to drop the native resolution for some tasks.
Personally, I will not buy 4K until these issues are no longer issues. I find it funny when people say "well just scale up or change the native res to 1440/1080". Ok fine, but why buy 4K if you have to do those things? 4K and me are just not ready for prime time.
Agreed! Sony tossed innovation out the door when they hired its first western CEO. They have not quite yet figured out that innovation was what made Sony legendary even though they got rid of the western wonk.