Philips 288P6LJEB 28-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

As in the grayscale and gamma tests, we’re showing you the out-of-box Color Temp mode first. There is a slight under-saturation in the red primary at all levels, and blue is over-saturated by a similar amount. You can also see hue errors in cyan and magenta. The best part is the luminance graph, which looks solid. The only issue there is that red should be a little brighter to compensate for its under-saturation.

If you switch to User mode without calibrating, the CIE chart is much improved, though luminances take quite a downturn. The overall result is not good and the color errors are visible to the naked eye. Once again we recommend the Color Temp mode at 6500K if you don’t calibrate.

Calibration fixes the hue errors in cyan and magenta. However, the saturation of red and blue is still a little off. Our luminance chart is improved as well, with almost perfect results for all colors. Blue now looks better thanks to its brightness reduction at 80 and 100 percent. Our only nitpick is that red should be brighter. Delta E values after adjustment are all less than three with the exception of blue.

Now we return to the comparison group:

Color-wise, you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference between any of our 28-inch Ultra HD screens. While they won’t be the first choice of professionals, they do offer decent accuracy for a $600 price-tag. A 2.05 Delta E is very respectable.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The color gamut volume results are just as close as the Delta E values. All of the screens fit into a tiny 2.03-percent window. The culprit, as you might have guessed, is the red primary. It seems that its under-saturation is a trait shared by all displays based on the Innolux panel. This is far from a deal-breaker though. We are quite satisfied with the color performance of every monitor in our comparison group.