Philips 436M6VBPAB Momentum 43-Inch 4K FreeSync Monitor Review: Better Than a TV

HDR Performance

The 436M6 supports HDR10 signals, so we used an HD Fury Integral signal modifier to perform a suite of HDR tests for luminance, contrast and color accuracy.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

At maximum brightness settings, the 436M6 came close enough to the 1,000-nits mark. Rest assured, this monitor is BRIGHT.

Black levels were hard to measure because when we displayed a full-black signal, the backlight shut off. By turning on a small info icon from the pattern generator, we were able to get a reading, an impressive .0126 nits. This just manages to edge out the full-array models from the Acer and Asus monitors. The resulting contrast ratio is a new record for our database, 76,353.6:1.

Grayscale, EOTF & Color

Grayscale accuracy in HDR mode was mostly good but rode a bit off the mark in the image’s brightest areas. The clip point is 75 percent, so anything higher than that was rendered at the same peak level. The most intense highlights looked a little cool, but most of the levels were solid and neutral-looking as they should be. Luminance tracks the EOTF curve almost perfectly.

The color accuracy we saw in SDR mode was not quite there for HDR content. Green and cyan tracked well, but red was undersaturated, while blue and magenta were off in hue. These are minor errors, but HDR content looked a little less vivid than it should. The 436M6 certainly has the native gamut volume to shine with HDR material, but it came up slightly short in practice. The monitor’s excellent contrast and black levels help make up some of that shortfall.

