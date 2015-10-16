Philips BDM4065UC 40-inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.
VA panels sacrifice some off-axis image quality for their high contrast. VA is a variation of IPS and it handily beats TN in this test but the best viewing angles are found in AHVA panels. You can see an obvious light falloff and red shift in the horizontal plane. Looking from the top down there is a change in gamma and a slight purple tint.
Screen Uniformity: Luminance
It can be difficult to achieve good screen uniformity in large monitors but our sample had no problems to speak of. There is a uniformity compensation feature available in the SmartImage menu but as you saw on page three, it creates an unacceptable artifact and reduces contrast. With a test result like this however, there is no need to use it.
Here’s the white field measurement.
The white field test has a slightly better result. Regardless of the field pattern displayed, our sample looks perfectly uniform from edge to edge. There is no visible light bleed nor are there any hotspots.
Screen Uniformity: Color
Color uniformity is even better with a very-low 1.53dE variation. Even though this result can vary with different samples, it’s very likely your BDM4065UC won’t have any visible color shifts.
Pixel Response And Input Lag
Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
Philips lists a three millisecond result for its gray-to-gray test. Our test is full black to white and takes longer to draw the frame. 25ms is pretty typical for a monitor running at 60Hz. We experimented with the overdrive settings and found that anything above Fast resulted in too much ghosting due to excessive overshoot. In actual content, motion blur was no greater than any other 60Hz screen we’ve gamed on.
Here are the lag results.
None of the Ultra HD monitors we’ve reviewed so far have super-low input lag. The Acer is the leader for now and will likely remain so until connection standards allow for refresh rates above 60Hz. The reason to game on a screen like this is resolution, not speed. Casual players like us have no problems in first-person shooters but elite gamers will want to go for a 144Hz display like the XR3501. The best balance between speed and pixel density right now is found in the 144Hz QHD genre with monitors like the Acer XB270HU.
A lot of bad stuff were said about it in forums (for all the wrong reasons) so it's nice to see that for what I use it (non first-person gaming and all-round) this review vindicates it.
Only remaining issue is the flicker of the backlight if brightness is not at 100%, but since the brightness is so low, it's not a problem to me.
For gaming, probably not (Black levels are amazing for LED panel, and also contrast is amazing, but color delta and input lag... no way).
Plasmas are still king for gaming in my books, too abd they are almost all gone by now.
It's not just the width, you also need that vertical screen real estate.
The panel is made by Innolux for TP Vision.
I also personally don't like Display Port cables because only the BEST cables won't give problems with recovering from sleep mode. Gave up on Display Port and currently using DVI Dual Link at 1440p.
I too would like to see a proper technical review of said (TV) tech.
In a home theater magazine I subscribe to they said that the latency was around 50ms (55EG960V), didn't say how it was measured though. Otherwise they said it was The Perfect TV.
So it remains to be seen if LCD will "remain the dominant tech for the foreseeable future"