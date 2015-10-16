Philips BDM4065UC 40-inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

VA panels sacrifice some off-axis image quality for their high contrast. VA is a variation of IPS and it handily beats TN in this test but the best viewing angles are found in AHVA panels. You can see an obvious light falloff and red shift in the horizontal plane. Looking from the top down there is a change in gamma and a slight purple tint.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

It can be difficult to achieve good screen uniformity in large monitors but our sample had no problems to speak of. There is a uniformity compensation feature available in the SmartImage menu but as you saw on page three, it creates an unacceptable artifact and reduces contrast. With a test result like this however, there is no need to use it.

Here’s the white field measurement.

The white field test has a slightly better result. Regardless of the field pattern displayed, our sample looks perfectly uniform from edge to edge. There is no visible light bleed nor are there any hotspots.

Screen Uniformity: Color

Color uniformity is even better with a very-low 1.53dE variation. Even though this result can vary with different samples, it’s very likely your BDM4065UC won’t have any visible color shifts.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Philips lists a three millisecond result for its gray-to-gray test. Our test is full black to white and takes longer to draw the frame. 25ms is pretty typical for a monitor running at 60Hz. We experimented with the overdrive settings and found that anything above Fast resulted in too much ghosting due to excessive overshoot. In actual content, motion blur was no greater than any other 60Hz screen we’ve gamed on.

Here are the lag results.

None of the Ultra HD monitors we’ve reviewed so far have super-low input lag. The Acer is the leader for now and will likely remain so until connection standards allow for refresh rates above 60Hz. The reason to game on a screen like this is resolution, not speed. Casual players like us have no problems in first-person shooters but elite gamers will want to go for a 144Hz display like the XR3501. The best balance between speed and pixel density right now is found in the 144Hz QHD genre with monitors like the Acer XB270HU.